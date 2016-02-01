For example, the Singapore model can't scale. It's based on rich people and corporations arbitraging the international fiscal system. You can't have another Singapore without having another East Asia and West with it.
Swiss is definitively a privileged place that is benefiting from the overall wealth of Europe and many other countries. We can't have the niceties they are having unless we have huge leaps in overall productivity around the world.
Edit: To explain my point further. Let's say you have a Swiss watch factory that is relaying on export for 90% of its production. With this money it can afford hiring top researchers and paying very high wages even for low-skill positions. This wouldn't be possible if there wasn't a huge market to product this luxury good for (Europe, US and Asia).
The Swiss model does seem to scale. The population has scaled from 6.2 million in 1970 to about 8.2 million today. GDP per capita also went up significantly during this time, and outpaced GDP per capita growth in the USA.
You can find a lot of people who write off the Swiss example by just handwaving and saying things like "well it's all stolen money". But the Swiss economy is diversified. The entire financial sector including insurance and pensions is about 10% of the GDP. Private banking is far from the entire financial sector. And in recent years the Swiss have started to give other governments lots of surveillance data on their citizens. You can't get numbered accounts for many many years now, and since FATCA Americans trigger so much reporting that they're being turned away from banks due to the compliance overheads alone. EU governments have benefited from Swiss cooperation too. Still, Switzerland hasn't got poorer since these changes came in.
I suspect the reason so many people ignore Switzerland and fail to learn lessons from it is because one of the most obvious and important causes of Swiss wealth is their rather unique system of government. Lots of people in America in the UK are doubting democracy entirely right now. I see totalitarian worldviews put forward quite openly all over the place in these days. The Swiss have a very weak federal government, a rapidly rotating presidency and a vast number of referendums. It leads to a very stable sort of society with few political issues compared to other western countries. Compare to other parts of the world where often apparent stability comes from simply ignoring political problems in the hope that they'll go away, instead of addressing them early.
I grew up in Switzerland. Nobody checked if we bought metro tickets. Everyone bought them. The only people I remember being little shits about it were tourists. Cultural norms do not informally enforce themselves at scale--you need institutions, and those institutions cost money and freedom.
This is changing for the better with the younger generations, however.
Seems doable if you have good rhetoric and get a movement going.
In short: no. Private institutions always just want to maximize profit, there has to be enough of the ideal of working for the common good.
Not complaining about freeloaders. This benefits us all. But it's not an obvious claim that America would be better off if there were less discretionary spending on the military.
The points in the article could apply to policies/norms in Sweden as well. Here, we get at least 4 weeks of paid vacation per year, as well as some insurances and a very generous parental leave (1 year for each parent).
No, mandatory EU minimums enforce at least 5 weeks of vacation.
This article is very spot on. What it doesn't mention much of, however, is the difference in what happens during working time. In a typical US office setting, water cooler talk, filing meaningless reports, etc is common. You'll probably have a guy who you're not really sure what he does. You simply don't see much of that in Swiss offices (at in my limited experiences, I'm sure there are exceptions). When it was time to work it was time to Fucking Work. If you're not adding value it is looked down upon. In the US, you kinda just shrug and go back to filing your TPS report.
Germany or the UK might be reasonable comparison points. Not perfect, of course (still huge differences), but it's much more likely that there is a real lesson somewhere.
For instance, my wife is a social worker in the U.S. and speaks conversational German - but this is not likely to be considered a "high need" type of job for which a company would hire a foreign worker.
Exactly how this works I am not too sure, but anecdotally it is very difficult unless you are in top-management or a highly specialised field.
Hopefully someone with first-hand experience or more knowledge will elaborate a bit on this.
But remember the US is huge. If you like mountains, Checkout Colorado, Montana, Alaska, Wyoming, Washington and Oregon among others : )
And yet, I find people get used to it and consider it normal rather than a great thing. I give my employees 36 days of paid vacation per year (7.2 weeks) and, yep, got complaints the other day when I suggested making December 22nd a mandatory holiday day(!) :-)
It popped up on HN back then, too.
You answered your own question.
best output in the world
You're defining "best output" as per capita GDP or something similar. But, money doesn't always buy happiness. Many European countries manage to maintain high GDP while also providing a work/life balance that allows citizens to enjoy themselves and live healthier, less stressful lifestyles.
> Finally, finally, after almost a decade abroad, my husband and I decided we needed to go home to see what home felt like, or if the United States even felt like home anymore.
It's that only if you ignore the output per capita and just views the countries?
Oh, I know: Neglected children growing up to be unhappy at "best" and sociopaths at worst, for one.
