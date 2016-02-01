Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Living in Switzerland ruined me for America and its lousy work culture (2016) (vox.com)
97 points by DiabloD3 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 54 comments | favorite





In my opinion this is missing an important thing: Does the Swiss model scale?

For example, the Singapore model can't scale. It's based on rich people and corporations arbitraging the international fiscal system. You can't have another Singapore without having another East Asia and West with it.

Swiss is definitively a privileged place that is benefiting from the overall wealth of Europe and many other countries. We can't have the niceties they are having unless we have huge leaps in overall productivity around the world.

Edit: To explain my point further. Let's say you have a Swiss watch factory that is relaying on export for 90% of its production. With this money it can afford hiring top researchers and paying very high wages even for low-skill positions. This wouldn't be possible if there wasn't a huge market to product this luxury good for (Europe, US and Asia).

But if the export markets were as rich as Switzerland, they would buy even more luxury watches. So I don't see how your point makes sense.

The Swiss model does seem to scale. The population has scaled from 6.2 million in 1970 to about 8.2 million today. GDP per capita also went up significantly during this time, and outpaced GDP per capita growth in the USA.

You can find a lot of people who write off the Swiss example by just handwaving and saying things like "well it's all stolen money". But the Swiss economy is diversified. The entire financial sector including insurance and pensions is about 10% of the GDP. Private banking is far from the entire financial sector. And in recent years the Swiss have started to give other governments lots of surveillance data on their citizens. You can't get numbered accounts for many many years now, and since FATCA Americans trigger so much reporting that they're being turned away from banks due to the compliance overheads alone. EU governments have benefited from Swiss cooperation too. Still, Switzerland hasn't got poorer since these changes came in.

I suspect the reason so many people ignore Switzerland and fail to learn lessons from it is because one of the most obvious and important causes of Swiss wealth is their rather unique system of government. Lots of people in America in the UK are doubting democracy entirely right now. I see totalitarian worldviews put forward quite openly all over the place in these days. The Swiss have a very weak federal government, a rapidly rotating presidency and a vast number of referendums. It leads to a very stable sort of society with few political issues compared to other western countries. Compare to other parts of the world where often apparent stability comes from simply ignoring political problems in the hope that they'll go away, instead of addressing them early.

There's no reason why it can't scale, but one problem in implementing this kind of system is convincing the population to accept higher taxes (and Swiss taxes are, overall, still significantly higher than the US despite what the article seems to make out). It is, ultimately a case of the government taking more of your personal wealth to provide services to society as a whole, which flies in stark contrast to the traditional US approach.

> There's no reason why it can't scale

I grew up in Switzerland. Nobody checked if we bought metro tickets. Everyone bought them. The only people I remember being little shits about it were tourists. Cultural norms do not informally enforce themselves at scale--you need institutions, and those institutions cost money and freedom.

Not to mention leading to a culture in which displaying genuine creativity and strong opinions will quickly destroy your social and career prospects.

This is changing for the better with the younger generations, however.

See the example I added above. This has nothing to do with high taxes but rather with Switzerland catering for luxury export stuff (medicines, watches, banking etc..) that relies on a huge external economy.

Can you explain? Why higher taxes? Can't it be a mixture of private enterprises replacing some equivalent public institutions from the Swiss setup? Even non-profits if you can reach critical mass on tithes, cf effective altruism.

Seems doable if you have good rhetoric and get a movement going.

Doesn't it come down to the argument about whether a private company can run a service (on behalf of society) more efficiently than the government itself? The article makes this pretty clear - $3,000 for giving birth in a Swiss hospital plus much better care, or $30,000 for bare minimum care in the US. I very much doubt it costs more to run hospitals in the US - even with the liberal lawsuit culture. It's more likely in my mind that the Swiss government holds insurers and hospitals to a higher standard, and enforces more protection for the insured, than in the US. (I'm no expert though)

> Can't it be a mixture of private enterprises replacing some equivalent public institutions from the Swiss setup?

In short: no. Private institutions always just want to maximize profit, there has to be enough of the ideal of working for the common good.

Does it not depend on the canton?

Consider this from another PoV: there are a lot of talented people who refuse to join workforce because of those reasons (mentioned in the article). How much a country is losing from such talent loss?

I think it would if we didn't spend so much money in military and defense.

We spend only 3.5% of GDP on defense. We spend 17.8% on healthcare, 6.4% on education, 4.7% on energy, and a bit over 3% on entertainment.

Per capita the US spends roughly 2x as much as Switzerland on defence.

The rest of the world can do a lot of things when America develops drugs for them, protects them from harm, and designs new technology so humanity can progress. The peace that America has wrought across the world is unprecedented and, in doing so, she has made the world a safer place to trade than ever before. And trade greatly benefits nations like Switzerland.

Not complaining about freeloaders. This benefits us all. But it's not an obvious claim that America would be better off if there were less discretionary spending on the military.

Drug companies are still able to make a healthy profit selling pills to millions of patients, the margins may not be as fat but they'll still be there. Instead of us protecting other countries, maybe they would find reason to protect themselves and trade would be the same. I'm sure we bring a lot of innovation to the table, but we don't bring ALL of the innovation. My point is the reason we're taxed so high, probably has to do with the fact that we're out spending everyone else in defense and it makes up a significant portion of where our taxes go.


You mean like the peace we have brought to iraq and the middle east right? Also honestly we could have steam rolled most anyone out there with half the forces most of the money spent on defense is wasted.


Can you provide any empirical evidence for this claim?

Can you explain more what do you mean by the word "scale" here?

I think the parent means : Would a Switzerland with the same ratio of different job be able to survive if the Switzerland population was let's say 2 billion people. (or are they relying on France, Germany and other neighbors to sustain their current model for instance)

The U.S. is very behind many European countries in the work-life balance department. It's kinda surprising that America – with its liberal policies for private companies – is so backwards when it comes to caring about their employees.

The points in the article could apply to policies/norms in Sweden as well. Here, we get at least 4 weeks of paid vacation per year, as well as some insurances and a very generous parental leave (1 year for each parent).

"Liberal policies for private companies" really means that companies have less regulation and red tape, and therefore have a less liberated workforce. One of the points the article makes is that the Swiss government have legal mandates on workplace benefits such as time off and maternity leave, which is the opposite of what some refer to as liberal, at least when talking about businesses as opposed to individuals.

In the US yes not in europe. Liberal means something different in europe

> The points in the article could apply to policies/norms in Sweden as well. Here, we get at least 4 weeks of paid vacation per year

No, mandatory EU minimums enforce at least 5 weeks of vacation.

I used to work for the US HQ for a Swiss owned company. I worked in both offices on occasion with close interaction with both Swiss and American employees (I'm American).

This article is very spot on. What it doesn't mention much of, however, is the difference in what happens during working time. In a typical US office setting, water cooler talk, filing meaningless reports, etc is common. You'll probably have a guy who you're not really sure what he does. You simply don't see much of that in Swiss offices (at in my limited experiences, I'm sure there are exceptions). When it was time to work it was time to Fucking Work. If you're not adding value it is looked down upon. In the US, you kinda just shrug and go back to filing your TPS report.

This is true for large corporations, but smaller startups that is not the case. Smaller companies have everybody wearing multiple hats. Nobody sits around, and if they do, it's time to ask them to leave.

Comparisons between the US and European countries are often useless. Either they pick a rich European country that has restricted immigration for a long time, or they say "Western Europe" while ignoring many of the countries in Western Europe that have some real challenges (like unemployment).

Germany or the UK might be reasonable comparison points. Not perfect, of course (still huge differences), but it's much more likely that there is a real lesson somewhere.

While this sounds lovely, can anyone with experience speak to the difficulty of finding sponsored work in Switzerland?

For instance, my wife is a social worker in the U.S. and speaks conversational German - but this is not likely to be considered a "high need" type of job for which a company would hire a foreign worker.

As a non-EU/Swiss citizen you can only be employed in Switzerland if the company can demonstrate that no suitable EU/Swiss candidates could be found for the job role.

Exactly how this works I am not too sure, but anecdotally it is very difficult unless you are in top-management or a highly specialised field.

Somewhat expected in the more conservative midwest (the author is comparing her Zürich experience with living in Chicago) but apparently "unlimited vacation" seems to become increasingly common in the Bay Area at least.

Unlimited vacation sounds nice, but from what little I read on it, it wasn't really unlimited. Rather, it seems to be based on what's acceptable at your workplace and how much work you can get done.

Hopefully someone with first-hand experience or more knowledge will elaborate a bit on this.

Slightly off topic, but the beauty of Switzerland was such a stark contrast to where I grew up in New Jersey that it almost made me angry. All these people, going about their daily lives in Switzerland seemingly oblivious to the fairy-tale landscape around them!

Remember that people get used to the environment. People who live in the Bay Area don't care about the Golden Gate Bridge for example.

For someone out of the area, what's the big deal? I much prefer the mackinac bridge for the sights AND the bridge itself.

reply


Jersey can be beautiful too : )

But remember the US is huge. If you like mountains, Checkout Colorado, Montana, Alaska, Wyoming, Washington and Oregon among others : )

"Being rich ruined me for being poor and its lousy perks."

This quote makes no sense. Yes, they made a lot more money in Switzerland maybe which allowed them to travel, but the same perks can be applied to working in any Western European country (e.g. Germany). You don't need to be rich to have good perks. In Germany you can work in a factory and live a comfortablish life.

Deja-vu. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13303544

But in Switzerland, my husband's company gave employees six weeks of vacation a year.

And yet, I find people get used to it and consider it normal rather than a great thing. I give my employees 36 days of paid vacation per year (7.2 weeks) and, yep, got complaints the other day when I suggested making December 22nd a mandatory holiday day(!) :-)

I think the complaint here (if I understand you correctly) is that you are giving a vacation day and then making a certain day mandatory to use it. This practice is common among companies and extremely infuriating and in my opinion should be illegal. Better to have 35 days paid and make december 22nd a company holiday.

It's not that uncommon to include "company holidays" in "paid days off". Denmark has that as well, I get 5 weeks of vacation, and 5 days of vacation/days-off. My employer is free to "spend" the 5 days for me.

Very nice article.I wish every country followed the swiss way of work life balance!

There's another factor here that hasn't been mentioned: Switzerland is only a couple of hundred kilometres across. That makes a difference when it comes to public transport and other infrastructure like broadband. I laugh when I see case studies about high-speed broadband in Europe. Europe is small. If you put my country on top of Europe, the south-westernmost city would be in Portugal and the northernmost in Estonia. And the US is even bigger.

Any time I meet or hear about someone like this, who comes back to the US after living in western Europe, I really have to wonder about them. Especially this one: she's just complaining a lot about life in America not being as great as in Switzerland. Well, that's no surprise. What did she expect? Even worse, she's just in time for Trumpism. She couldn't have picked a worse time to come back.

When she wrote the article, presumably some time before 1 February when it was published, Trump seemed a lot less likely.

The article's date says 1 February 2016, but the slug is even earlier, dated July 2015.

It popped up on HN back then, too.

Lousy work culture that produces the best output in the world. If it is so bad why don't you stay in Switzerland and give up your American passport? Something must be making up for the competitive work culture. I wonder what that is.

Something must be making up for the competitive work culture. I wonder what that is.

You answered your own question.

best output in the world

You're defining "best output" as per capita GDP or something similar. But, money doesn't always buy happiness. Many European countries manage to maintain high GDP while also providing a work/life balance that allows citizens to enjoy themselves and live healthier, less stressful lifestyles.

It's right in the article:

> Finally, finally, after almost a decade abroad, my husband and I decided we needed to go home to see what home felt like, or if the United States even felt like home anymore.

>Lousy work culture that produces the best output in the world.

It's that only if you ignore the output per capita and just views the countries?

Goes to show what trusting an inhumane culture's concept of "best output" is worth

> Something must be making up for the competitive work culture. I wonder what that is.

Oh, I know: Neglected children growing up to be unhappy at "best" and sociopaths at worst, for one.

Best output? Perhaps you mean most? And perhaps you mean GDP and not output?

