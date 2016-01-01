Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How would you quantify the level of stress at work?
Are you stressed at work? How would you quantify the level of stress from %0 to %100?

Take the average of a typical week at work.






I feel 100% stress because of the noise and distractions. It is 100% beacuse

a. I hate it so fucking much that I rarely even curse and it is making me want to say I hate it so fucking much

b. I am more sensitive to distractions and noise. I can't simply "put on headphones" like everyone always retorts when I say I can't focus.

c. There's absolutely nothing I can do about it. I can change jobs, but this stupid fucking fad has permeated everywhere. I have heard of exactly two companies that give their thought-workers distraction, noise-free environments. If I haven't put down roots already, maybe I would have given it a crack, but moving is not an option.

d. Working from home would work for now, but after kids, not so much.

e. As a result of a-d, usually this type of stress (being unhappy with work environment) is mitigated with thoughts of working somewhere else / job searching, but again, this "open office" garbage is everywhere.

Before I quit, I felt like I'd hit 100% stress at work. It was an unfriendly environment, my manager was so stressed that she stressed everyone else out just from talking to her, and I got a strong feeling that my project manager hated her job (and me). The work itself was tedious and poorly spec'ed out by the requestors.

100% stress can be FINE under the right circumstances. With a supportive boss and team, you feel like you won't actually drown in the work. But when the team is wishy-washy and distant... well, then you get a situation where something has to give.

0%...I work remote and make my own schedule. I'm on my way to the airport for a month long vacation. As a contractor I can take a month off without needing approval from anyone. I can take a Tuesday off and go to Disneyland with my daughter without needing to lie about being sick.

> I can take a Tuesday off and go to Disneyland with my daughter without needing to lie about being sick.

Unless you are talking "on a whim" with no notice it would have to be a pretty terrible employer to not let you take a Tuesday off.

I'd be inclined as long as you give a week or two notice to approve that time off no problem. However, if you lied and said you were sick there is a major trust issue there and there would probably be disciplinary action

I'm not sure how this can be well-answered.

Any time you actually feel stressed, you're unlikely to feel that it's 'less stress' than some previous experience; I think it inherently feels each time like you're discovering what '100%' might be, or perhaps it's less than that - a thought that in itself only adds to the stress.

I'd say you don't since stress is a subjective and qualitative thing.

