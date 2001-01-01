Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Should gifted students go to a separate school? (theconversation.com)
30 points by tokenadult 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 23 comments | favorite





Absolutely.

I'm going to sound very self-centered and certainly not humble but when I was enrolled in mandatory education I was doing so under Tony Blair's Labour government. This government was elected under premises such as nationalisation and additionally "Education, Education, Education"[0]. As such no child was allowed to fail school.

This had the opposite affect in my primary school, instead of segregating the children who had difficulties learning or even the opposite- elevating children who were learning well; instead the entire class would slow to a crawl when it came time to do some form of verification that we're actually learning.

In many cases 'tests' would stop any possibility of new content being added to the class for months.

I was bored out of my mind and I'm sure I wasn't the only one. School is an absolute torturous prison when there's no stimulation of any kind; and they also wonder why you seek fulfillment by acting out.

Conversely, before my time there were English Grammar schools which were done away with, those output the most well educated people and were free for the public too. They just had very strict requirements for entry and you could be expelled for not keeping up. A stark contrast to the kids in my class who were unwilling or unable to allow the class to move forward as a unit.

Gah. I hated my childhood and I absolutely hated formal education because of this.

[0] https://youtu.be/kz2ENxjJxFw

But, on the flip side, faster-learning kids need to learn how to live/work/deal with slower-learning kids and vice versa. The purpose of schooling goes beyond the accumulation of facts.

Nice in theory, doesn't work in practice. At least growing up where I did, a lot of the "slow" kids weren't slow. They just didn't give a fuck and would disrupt the class. No one needs to "learn" to deal with that bullshit. I don't have to deal with disruptive assholes in the real world.

>> "before my time there were English Grammar schools which were done away with"

I'm not 100% sure but I believe these were similar to Northern Irish grammar schools where at the end of primary school you took an exam to determine if you could go to the grammar school or if you would go to the standard high school. I went through this system. Recently they have been slowly removing it and personally I go back and forth on whether that is a good idea. The biggest issue is that the amount of pressure placed on 10/11 year olds to pass that exam and get into a grammar school, not to mention the 18 months or so of preparation is very high. Too high arguably. It also fails children who don't do well with standardised exams. I know people who failed that exam but were lucky enough to still get into a grammar school and who did very well.

A better system may be having one school with optional advanced classes (we even had this for GCSE Maths/Advanced Maths in out grammar school). That way people can take advanced courses in the areas they naturally excel at rather than hindering their entire education by denying them the higher quality teaching at a grammar school.

Funny that I had very nearly the same experience in Texas. I had even been moved into a "Gifted and Talented" program which segregated us from the regular kids. While we did occasionally get to do something above and beyond the vast majority of the time was spent in a prison like setting where all we did was focus on standardized testing.

I remember literally spending weeks of schooling in primary school learning how to bubble in a multiple choice answer sheet. 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, for weeks on end having the fact we need a #2 pencil and that you shouldn't fill outside the bubble when answering the scantron on the TAAS test.

Here in the U.S., very few public high schools have single-track education, at least not for "core" subjects such as English, math, and science. There are typically remedial, standard, honors, and AP classes for these subjects.

And I would think that if you're OK with multi-track education, it would seem like having a separate school for gifted students is just an extension of that.

That said, in my own experience, although there were down sides to having some single-track subjects (e.g. physical education), one benefit of attending a school with children of all ability levels was that you were exposed to children from all walks of life.

I would imagine that a school for gifted students would have skewed socioeconomic demographics compared to a school for students of all ability levels, and in many places, that might also mean less racial diversity.

At my public high school, we had a program where students at standard-level or above would assist special-education students. That type of opportunity would probably be missing from a school for only gifted students. You would be less likely to come into contact with (and befriend) people with intellectual disabilities, or even people with average intelligence.

While it's heavily maligned, this was one of the points of The Bell Curve.

200 years ago, the smartest and dumbest person both probably lived and died on the same farm. 100 years ago, it wasn't noticeably different. Around the 1920s/30s, society started segmenting the higher end out into higher education and then completely different career/life paths. Fast forward another 50 years and people on the higher and lower ends of intellect rarely meet.

Think of the people you interact with on a daily basis - unless you're doing things completely outside the realm of intellect - and you'll start to realize that the vast majority of them aren't far off from you intellectually. This applies at the top and bottom.

The diversity bit sounds nice in theory but as a kid who loved learning and went to highschool in a socioeconomically challenged area I would have given anything to go to a charter school. It was frankly a terrifying environment.

Also a significant amount of the school's resources went to these kids who just didn't want to be there. They had to pay for two security guards, overtime pay for the teachers who did detention/Sunday school, etc. They only offered 4 AP classes each of which had ~50 students because they were the ones who wouldn't get into fights if you just stuffed them into a room with some books.

> Here in the U.S., very few public high schools have single-track education, at least not for "core" subjects such as English, math, and science. There are typically remedial, standard, honors, and AP classes for these subjects.

It's not just curriculum, though. The whole structure of the school is usually oriented toward "managing the lowest common denominator." Grade schools have more in common with prisons than they do with any other societal institution.

Imagine a school with a few fixed lectures during the day, self-directed study time built in, and the ability to take a break or get a snack at the student's convenience. That's basically college for most people, but a lot of kids are mature enough to handle something like that at a much younger age.

I strongly agree that the benefits of exposing students to a wide variety of mindsets, abilities and experiences is just as valuable, if not more valuable, than being able to tailor curricula to fit the ability of students perfectly.

I think the ideal is a little bit of both: strong multi-track curricula with common social ground + experiences.

Mostly what I learned in high school was how to talk to kids from blue-collar families. Don't use multi-syllabic words, and talk only in concrete terms. Avoid use of abstraction and don't pontificate about anything.

I was frequently picked on for using words they knew the meaning of but would rather play dumb and try to make me feel bad.

I tried to empathize, but since I didn't value going along to get along, I didn't play along, and I didn't earn a lot of loyal friends that way.

Wow, as a member of a blue-collar family this is downright insulting. The gross generalization of an entire social class is anything but healthy.

Funny enough, I just finished reading the article and comments from the story on what it's like to be poor at an Ivy League (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13480802). Personally, I thought that I never really felt disparate enough where I actually stuck out to my peers, and that the thoughts everyone had were more akin to class anxiety. It seems that the thoughts are not always unfounded I guess. Oh well.

Yes. Without a single doubt.

I attended the long-running #1 public school in the nation. The School for the Talented and Gifted Magnet High School in Dallas, TX. The environment fostered creativity and learning. There were no distractions or negative pressures or stressors. Being smart didn't result in being bullied, it resulted in being respected.

Alternatively, why not just allow advanced students to graduate and start college/career early, if they so desire. I know this happens in exceptional cases, but why force a kid to just load up with AP classes (which may - but probably do not - match college level rigor) rather than simply taking college courses? If they're past what high school can offer then let them finish and leave. We keep far too many students in high school longer than they want/need to be. Most - in my experience - just start to coast at that point.

A separate school for "advanced" students doesn't outright bother me; however, I think defining "advanced" is more challenging than most would initially consider. There are many reasons that a student may be ahead/behind at any point in their education.

College courses are a great option too (my school district allowed "dual enrollment" where you could take anywhere from one to all of your classes at one of the local community or state colleges). There are definitely some cases where the AP equivalent is "harder", better taught, or better suited to high-school age students, though.

I agree that defining "advanced" is very challenging, and goes beyond just the academic as well. There's also something to be said for being academically engaged with people similar to you (ie - some (most?) high school kids may learn more from peers in a self-selected AP Calculus class than they would from a Calc 1 class at the local college taken by kids looking to fill a requirement).

> When these students are academically isolated in a non-selective school, they can “dumb down” and underachieve to improve social acceptance

I have heard of lots of anecdotes of this occurring. I can believe it takes place. IMO this reason is exceptional and should get special attention.

The article is fairly Aussie-specific. In the US we have an education system which has a lot of opportunity for improvement. But the metrics focus on either the median student performance against milestones/proficiency or the median student progress. As long as this is the way they're measured, the outliers will not get special attention. As a result, parents should be prepared to spend time and money educating their gifted children above and beyond the school curriculum.

This is anecdotal, but in 10th grade I transferred to a charter school with no separate classes. The "gifted" students were in the same school as the students who needed extra attention.

The end result was just that-- all of the attention was given to the students who needed it. The cirriculum was dumbed down, and the "gifted" students didn't learn almost anything.

It was better for the students who needed help, and much worse for the students that didn't.

I view the end result akin to eliminating salary negotiations to help those who are too afraid to negotiate.

I know this article is Australia-centric, but most US schools, to my knowledge, have multi-track educational programs (gifted students can take more advanced courses, take Honors/IB/AP, etc. etc.) which have separate curricula and teachers. In this respect, they're already in a separate program: having them go to a separate school entirely just hurts socialization between groups of students, which is more important for a child's development.

Overall, this seems like an unhelpful place to invest compared to more fundamental educational issues (and, pragmatically, I can see many areas where this goes awry, ie many aptitude tests for kids being biased for socioeconomic reaosns).

The problem in the US is that the AP kids get shafted because so much of the budget is spent on running a glorified daycare for the kids who really don't want to be there.

This article frames the question rhetorically. Of course we should not disadvantage gifted children by depriving them of tailored learning strategies etc. Why on earth would we even consider it?

But it's not so easy to define what this means in practice, particularly in the UK where the debate over selective schooling is bound up with issues related to class and wealth.

> Despite two Senate inquiries in 1988 and 2001, it has taken 15 years and a state parliamentary review for the Victorian government

This is an incredibly disorienting sentence for one not familiar with where The Conversation is based! (Australia, I suppose, having had a few needed minutes!)

The government should not be running any schools at all. They can impose taxes to fund them, but everyone should go to private schools that operate on the free market. Then you wouldn't need to ask the government to build another school; you could just do it.

