Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Elon Musk is getting serious about digging a tunnel under Los Angeles (businessinsider.com)
42 points by paulsutter 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 33 comments | favorite





If you're taking the time to build a tunnel, might as well put a subway in it. Come to NYC (or London or Paris or ....) and Chicago and see real subways are a much better use of building tunnels. If NYC, Boston, DC, SF, Philly, all have subways, why not LA?

It is a much greener solution than using electric autos which after all, must be charged with electric power which is often carbon-based.

Subways are also far faster than using automobiles during much of the day but especially during Rush hour. Much of the NYC subway system is powered by Hydro Quebec. As stated earlier, much of even electric autos are charged by electric power generated with carbon-based fuels (e.g., natural gas).

Building a subway in LA would have a much lower carbon footprint than building a tunnel for cars.

Trump comes from NYC, and while he probably doesn't take the subway, he might likely understand the importance of them.

reply 


    If NYC, Boston, DC, SF, Philly, all have subways, why not LA?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_Line_(Los_Angeles_Metro)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Purple_Line_(Los_Angeles_Metro...

reply


I can't find the article. But it had a great solution. In California, we have a system for paying tolls automatically. Called FasTrak, you install a device in your car and when you pass a toll booth it deducts the amount required. Super easy.

The idea was that we should implement a micro toll system for all freeways. During peak hours the charge is maybe $2, during off-peak there's still a charge but it's maybe $0.50. Even major streets would have small tolls of 5-10 cents. This helps in two ways. Many people are weirdly resistant to paying even small fees to things (see $0.10 bag tax). and would maybe just stay home. This hopefully would encourage people to ride public transportation, which is now funded by the tolls.

reply


Yeah, it's a great solution if you don't value your privacy. /s

reply


LA's traffic problem is the sheer volume of traffic.

If you introduce another pipe, that pipe will immediately get saturated.

LA has a TON of infrastructure, tons of long, expansive 6 lane highways, HOV lanes, Express lanes, tons of wide boulevards with 2-3 lanes in each direction.

LA is massive on a scale people don't realize - it's not as crazy as when you go to Manhattan for the first time because it's not built up. But spend some time there and you will be impressed by how big that city is. Think of the suburb you grew up in - big parking lots, wide streets, strip malls.

LA is like a giant, oversprawled suburb with 16MM+ people in the metro area.

Not saying we should just say screw it and give up, but the answer here isn't more roads or highways or tunnels.

It's things like uber, public transporation, car shares, things that get cars off the road.

reply


Self driving cars may also help fix traffic issues. With fewer accidents, cars able to communicate with each other, and no overly aggressive or timid driving to cause slow downs, an entirely full freeway might be able to flow at high speed.

reply


A problem in long tunnels, is that accidents brings nightmare scenarios [1]. This is one of the reasons why cars are loaded on trains in the Eurotunnel. I also hope they do proper traffic simulations that take into account the Braess’ paradox.

My guess is that there are probably a host of other lower hanging fruits they may be able to take to reduce traffic before boring tunnels. One such thing is parking space markets, you wouldn't know, but a lot of the traffic in congested cities is actually caused by cars looking for parking.

Furthermore, In NYC, I believe traffic could be significantly reduced by simply enforcing violations for cars blocking intersections. At rush hours, some intersections on the roads leading to bridges and tunnels are constantly blocked by cars, trucks, buses etc.

A lot of the traffic can also be reduced by developing smarter traffic grids, where lights are not simply programmed on time intervals. And developing the unrealized potential of friendlier cities for bike.

In a lot of these ideas, the problems are not necessarily technical but rather governance.

Finally, self-driving cars will allow better carpooling and car-sharing.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mont_Blanc_Tunnel#The_1999_fir...

reply


As for the weather thing he's touting, maybe cheaper to just enclose existing highways with a solar panel helmets.

reply


In the US, major infrastructure projects are routinely much, much more expensive [1][2][3][4][5] than anywhere else.

Without details, I'm skeptical of how Musk intends to solve this problem. Of course, he doesn't have to. If he merely intends to absorb as much PPP/government spending as possible -- like partially does now with SpaceX -- then it could still be a sound business model. This works out rather well for the likes of other infrastructure companies like Fluor, Skanska, Strabag, and many more -- companies that are hardly household names, but form consortiums to construct just about every major infrastructure project we have today.

I wouldn't put it Musk to try to explore using as minimal human labor as possible and deploy completely automatic Tunnel Boring Machines, enabling him to underbid everyone and win contracts. Then with a few projects under his belt, and a few construction journals writing about his company's innovations, his company will achieve name recognition on a level that few construction companies have. This will confer prestige to projects he's worked on, potentially making it an non-negligible selection criteria, especially in countries where prestige and demonstrating being on the cutting-edge is held in high regard.

[1] https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2016-04-08/why-u-s-i... [2] http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2013/06/how-much-bang-... [3] https://pedestrianobservations.wordpress.com/2011/05/16/us-r... [4] https://pedestrianobservations.wordpress.com/2013/06/03/comp... [5] http://theweek.com/articles/449646/why-expensive-build-bridg...

reply


Honest question: How can he get all the required permits in such a short amount of time?

(Unless, of course, the usual processes are being overridden by a presidential order.)

reply


Hah! Caltrans couldn't even get the 710 extension tunnel beyond environmental studies and it had the support of most of the east side of metropolitan Los Angeles! A town of fewer than 30,000 people has been fighting progress on that freeway since the 1960s [1] and in the last few years Caltrans, finally admitting defeat, began selling off all the homes it bought along the planned route. If a few upper-middle class lawyers with a single town's annual budget can fight off one of the busiest freeway extensions in decades, Elon Musk has no hope for getting permits for a much bigger tunnel project.

Judges are the ones who decide final right of way, not Presidents.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interstate_710#The_South_Pasad...

reply


I imagine there are two factors at play here:

1. Since digging takes time, you really only need the permits where you are actually digging. So if you start on a piece of land you largely control, or can quickly get permits for, you could theoretically bore until where you need the next permit.

2. For all these permits, you would apply for them in parallel, so you don't really need 100% of the permits for the entire length of the tunnel to start.

reply


So if you start on a piece of land you largely control, or can quickly get permits for, you could theoretically bore until where you need the next permit.

It's not quite that simple - you may largely control the land you're tunneling under/through, but when you remove a large amount of soil, the surround ground may shift or you can affect water tables and those can cause issues for adjacent parcels and structures. Spoil removal (meaning muck trains and/or dump trucks to haul away dirt) will also affect adjacent properties through dust and noise.

Unless he owns hundreds of acres of property, any tunneling activity will cause issues that will come up through the permitting process. And if he does down hundreds of acres of property, why not just build a surface road?

reply


Theoretically, yes, but you wouldn't want to dig significant parts of the tunnel before you're certain to get the rights to finish it, either. Imagine negotiating with a land owner for the rights to dig the last 10 meters of tunnel, somewhere in the middle of already built parts stretching over kilometers. That owner probably will be able to get 50% of the completed tunnel in exchange for those rights.

reply


This is about as audacious as the great wall of Mexico. In mastering Trumponomics, Musk has demonstrated himself to be a quick study.

He announced 'The Boring Company' on Twitter a day after the inaugral Trump-tech billionaires meeting in Novemeber, and the announcement fell flat in every corner of the internet I peruse, in spite of Musk's rabid fanbase. People thought it was a joke. It's apparently less of a joke now.

reply


As a Bostonian for much of my life the thought of any sufficiently large tunnel project is cringe inducing.

Maybe he can call it "The Bigger Dig"?

Edit: Context for anyone who doesn't get the joke https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Dig

reply


... and traffic is still horrible.

reply


... and traffic is still horrible.

Compared to pre-big dig days? It's not even close. Boston traffic has mostly normal rush hour periods now. I can get from Somerville to Braintree in 30 minutes during peak periods. That same trip could have taken 60-90 minutes during the elevated artery days. It was often faster to take 128 and go around Boston to get from the north shore to the south shore rather than take 93 though Boston.

reply


Nobody's mentioned the San Andreas fault yet. Surely that's a pretty good reason not to fill a tunnel with people?

Or is a tunnel actually a much better place to be during an earthquake?

reply


Self-driving electric cars are especially well suited to tunnels. Self driving means higher capacity (higher speeds and less space between cars), fewer accidents, narrower lanes (better tolerances than humans), and electric means less tunnel ventilation needed. Cost per passenger mile should be considerably lower than existing tunnels. Even better if you can bring technological deflation to tunnel construction.

reply


electric means less ventilation needed

Ventilation isn't just for exhaust fumes, it's also needed for fire fighting. A tunnel geared for self-driving electric fans won't make much of a difference there (look at subway tunnels for example).

reply


How does a tunnel eliminate traffic? That doesn't make any sense.

reply


I'm not a civil engineer but I'd say it works because you distribute the traffic?

Before building the tunnel:

- city = 100% traffic

After building the tunnel:

- city = 50% traffic

- tunnel = 50% traffic

Edit: seems to be a "traffic flow" problem, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Traffic_flow

reply


Isn't this similar to adding lanes to freeways? I was always under the impression that actually makes traffic worse, like this article suggests: https://www.wired.com/2014/06/wuwt-traffic-induced-demand/

reply


We can let traffic get so bad it reaches an equilibrium that stiffles the growth of the region by preventing movement, or continue to expand capacity indefinitely.

reply


It's more like adding a new road. You can't "change lanes" between the tunnel and the freeway.

reply


Maybe he plans on privatizing the tunnels? Those willing to pay can use the tunnels, the rest use public roads.

reply


The LA freeway system never completed its original rational design. As a result a vehicle must take a round-about path to get from one place to another.

Musk's tunnel would be a direct express route between popular endpoints.

reply


Will the tunnel go from Space X to Elon Musk's house?

reply


How did you guess!?! Industrial espionage I say!

reply


Probably a joke? I saw a 60 Minutes(?) episode a few decades ago about how people in LA(California?) loved their cars. There was no way you were getting them out of their cars and into mass transit.

At least they're finally adding some mass transit with the light rail. Give it 3 or 4 decades and LA will be livable without a car.

[Update]

I wasn't implying that Elon was going to build mass transit. Simply pointing out that people are paying for poor choices made decades ago.

Since, I've already been downvoted to the max, I can simply point out that stupid decisions made decades ago by won't be fixed by building more roads. In fact, it's probably a really bad idea.

http://laist.com/2016/08/11/la_hasnt_gotten_smog_this_bad_si...

reply


Isn't this article about "car tunnels", not public transport transit tunnels?

reply


What about all the oil under there?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: