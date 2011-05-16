It is a much greener solution than using electric autos which after all, must be charged with electric power which is often carbon-based.
Subways are also far faster than using automobiles during much of the day but especially during Rush hour. Much of the NYC subway system is powered by Hydro Quebec. As stated earlier, much of even electric autos are charged by electric power generated with carbon-based fuels (e.g., natural gas).
Building a subway in LA would have a much lower carbon footprint than building a tunnel for cars.
Trump comes from NYC, and while he probably doesn't take the subway, he might likely understand the importance of them.
If NYC, Boston, DC, SF, Philly, all have subways, why not LA?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Purple_Line_(Los_Angeles_Metro...
The idea was that we should implement a micro toll system for all freeways. During peak hours the charge is maybe $2, during off-peak there's still a charge but it's maybe $0.50. Even major streets would have small tolls of 5-10 cents. This helps in two ways. Many people are weirdly resistant to paying even small fees to things (see $0.10 bag tax). and would maybe just stay home. This hopefully would encourage people to ride public transportation, which is now funded by the tolls.
If you introduce another pipe, that pipe will immediately get saturated.
LA has a TON of infrastructure, tons of long, expansive 6 lane highways, HOV lanes, Express lanes, tons of wide boulevards with 2-3 lanes in each direction.
LA is massive on a scale people don't realize - it's not as crazy as when you go to Manhattan for the first time because it's not built up. But spend some time there and you will be impressed by how big that city is. Think of the suburb you grew up in - big parking lots, wide streets, strip malls.
LA is like a giant, oversprawled suburb with 16MM+ people in the metro area.
Not saying we should just say screw it and give up, but the answer here isn't more roads or highways or tunnels.
It's things like uber, public transporation, car shares, things that get cars off the road.
My guess is that there are probably a host of other lower hanging fruits they may be able to take to reduce traffic before boring tunnels. One such thing is parking space markets, you wouldn't know, but a lot of the traffic in congested cities is actually caused by cars looking for parking.
Furthermore, In NYC, I believe traffic could be significantly reduced by simply enforcing violations for cars blocking intersections. At rush hours, some intersections on the roads leading to bridges and tunnels are constantly blocked by cars, trucks, buses etc.
A lot of the traffic can also be reduced by developing smarter traffic grids, where lights are not simply programmed on time intervals. And developing the unrealized potential of friendlier cities for bike.
In a lot of these ideas, the problems are not necessarily technical but rather governance.
Finally, self-driving cars will allow better carpooling and car-sharing.
Without details, I'm skeptical of how Musk intends to solve this problem. Of course, he doesn't have to. If he merely intends to absorb as much PPP/government spending as possible -- like partially does now with SpaceX -- then it could still be a sound business model. This works out rather well for the likes of other infrastructure companies like Fluor, Skanska, Strabag, and many more -- companies that are hardly household names, but form consortiums to construct just about every major infrastructure project we have today.
I wouldn't put it Musk to try to explore using as minimal human labor as possible and deploy completely automatic Tunnel Boring Machines, enabling him to underbid everyone and win contracts. Then with a few projects under his belt, and a few construction journals writing about his company's innovations, his company will achieve name recognition on a level that few construction companies have. This will confer prestige to projects he's worked on, potentially making it an non-negligible selection criteria, especially in countries where prestige and demonstrating being on the cutting-edge is held in high regard.
(Unless, of course, the usual processes are being overridden by a presidential order.)
Judges are the ones who decide final right of way, not Presidents.
1. Since digging takes time, you really only need the permits where you are actually digging. So if you start on a piece of land you largely control, or can quickly get permits for, you could theoretically bore until where you need the next permit.
2. For all these permits, you would apply for them in parallel, so you don't really need 100% of the permits for the entire length of the tunnel to start.
It's not quite that simple - you may largely control the land you're tunneling under/through, but when you remove a large amount of soil, the surround ground may shift or you can affect water tables and those can cause issues for adjacent parcels and structures. Spoil removal (meaning muck trains and/or dump trucks to haul away dirt) will also affect adjacent properties through dust and noise.
Unless he owns hundreds of acres of property, any tunneling activity will cause issues that will come up through the permitting process. And if he does down hundreds of acres of property, why not just build a surface road?
He announced 'The Boring Company' on Twitter a day after the inaugral Trump-tech billionaires meeting in Novemeber, and the announcement fell flat in every corner of the internet I peruse, in spite of Musk's rabid fanbase. People thought it was a joke. It's apparently less of a joke now.
Maybe he can call it "The Bigger Dig"?
Edit: Context for anyone who doesn't get the joke https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Dig
Compared to pre-big dig days? It's not even close. Boston traffic has mostly normal rush hour periods now. I can get from Somerville to Braintree in 30 minutes during peak periods. That same trip could have taken 60-90 minutes during the elevated artery days. It was often faster to take 128 and go around Boston to get from the north shore to the south shore rather than take 93 though Boston.
Or is a tunnel actually a much better place to be during an earthquake?
Ventilation isn't just for exhaust fumes, it's also needed for fire fighting. A tunnel geared for self-driving electric fans won't make much of a difference there (look at subway tunnels for example).
Before building the tunnel:
- city = 100% traffic
After building the tunnel:
- city = 50% traffic
- tunnel = 50% traffic
Edit: seems to be a "traffic flow" problem, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Traffic_flow
Musk's tunnel would be a direct express route between popular endpoints.
At least they're finally adding some mass transit with the light rail. Give it 3 or 4 decades and LA will be livable without a car.
[Update]
I wasn't implying that Elon was going to build mass transit. Simply pointing out that people are paying for poor choices made decades ago.
Since, I've already been downvoted to the max, I can simply point out that stupid decisions made decades ago by won't be fixed by building more roads. In fact, it's probably a really bad idea.
http://laist.com/2016/08/11/la_hasnt_gotten_smog_this_bad_si...
