The hardware doesn't seem consistent across different benchmarks. He says it's fast for a "cpu system", but for practical purposes Phi competes more with GPGPUs.
Would this be just as fast with one redis system with 512GB ram? I don't know too many apples to oranges here.
reply
First time I noticed (mention of) recap at http://tech.marksblogg.com/benchmarks.html
If you're getting into array languages such as Q, my post titled "FizzBuzz in J, Explained" from a few days ago could be relevant:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13438686
The hardware doesn't seem consistent across different benchmarks. He says it's fast for a "cpu system", but for practical purposes Phi competes more with GPGPUs.
Would this be just as fast with one redis system with 512GB ram? I don't know too many apples to oranges here.
reply