1.1B Taxi Rides on Kdb+/q and 4 Xeon Phi CPUs (marksblogg.com)
76 points by hhyndman 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





I don't see how these results provide much useful information in terms of being able to say x is faster than y.

The hardware doesn't seem consistent across different benchmarks. He says it's fast for a "cpu system", but for practical purposes Phi competes more with GPGPUs.

Would this be just as fast with one redis system with 512GB ram? I don't know too many apples to oranges here.

I absolutely love this blog series. Can't wait to read what's next :)

First time I noticed (mention of) recap at http://tech.marksblogg.com/benchmarks.html

Nice writeup. If you are interested in learning KDB/Q, please take a look at this book: http://code.kx.com/mkdocs/qformortals3/

Under a second to do an avg across 1.1 billion rows spread over four machines. That's pretty amazing.

Great post! Very to the point and makes a complicated endeavor easy to follow.

If you're getting into array languages such as Q, my post titled "FizzBuzz in J, Explained" from a few days ago could be relevant:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13438686

How does Phi's MCDRAM compare to GDDR5 (wrt throughput)?

Astonishing speed given the scale...

Nice to see some KNL usage outside the traditional large HPC centers :D

Yes, I remained a bit skeptical, but it seems to be taking off after latest iteration.

Unbelievably fast! Interesting blog tbh.

