Java 9 Is Ready to Launch with Cool Features (freelancinggig.com)
44 points by james_tano 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 38 comments | favorite





I used to be a "Java hater" when I didn't understand the real purpose of the language or didn't even write in it. I was pretty young and it was cool to hate it.

but nowadays, I think having a common runtime plus a language that can exploit that is quite nice. having written some java lately, it was a refreshing break from the brutalism of C.

looking forward to whatever they bring to the table!

EDIT: java without any IDEs is also very usable. my workflow from small C projects didn't change. I don't bother with Eclipse, I just do all my work in my terminal.

I'm fairly impressed with how Java has maintained relevance and steadily improved over the years. Java 8 was huge in tackling the Functional programming front. With REPL and more functional improvements in Java 9 its starting to feel fresh again. Go & Swift are great efforts and I hope they gain a larger community but JVM is here to stay and it's great that they're improving it while so many other languages have fizzled out over the years.

It seems like the JVM is here to stay in the same way that COBOL is here to stay. It has become a server-specialized system with a level of overhead that kills it in resource constrained environments. There is room for improvement, no doubt, but it's pretty hard to beat the resource demands of AOT compiled code with a good optimizer and potential PGO.

Go, Swift, and Rust are just the start of a trend...most new languages are eschewing the VM model. And many existing VM/JIT languages are moving there: Dart, Julia, Scala, and even the .NET languages are all moving towards AOT capabilities.

Definitely. While at times it feels like Java Community Process moves at a snails pace, the maintainers of Java have done an incredibly good job modernizing Java and addressing its flaws, while all the time maintaining backwards compatibility and, most importantly, keeping a single unified developer community.

When you look at how dominant languages like Perl and even Python have stumbled between version changes, it underscores how much of an accomplishment this really is.

I wouldn't call the functional transition in Java "huge", more like "adequate".

Every time I hit an IntStream/FloatStream it just feels like a jarring experience. We shouldn't need functions like mapToInt()/mapToLong()/etc.

Hopefully their need will go away in Java 10.

Headline: "Is Ready to Launch"

Body: "Instead of arriving in March 2017, it has delayed, and the new schedule mentions a date of 27th July 2017"

I was going to make the same comment. The headline was clickbait. The article was poor overall, but the headline just plain misleading.

"java" and "cool" in the same sentence doesn't compute for me. I die a little inside every time I'm forced to launch eclipse and work with The Old Stuff.

Actually after working with java from 97-07, I was so sick of it I started the process of changing careers and study medicine. Just imagine: solve people, not code!

Looking back, the main problem was probably Spring, Glassfish, IOC, XML, Maven and numerous other "EE" things that java-people assumed were a must 10 years ago.

I hear people these days do write fun, lightweight microservices that launches in seconds in java, but I'm scarred for life. Never again. Life is too short and there are tons of fun programming languages that are commercially viable.

(I never started medicine, programming is amazingly creative, just not java)

I agree. I dipped both feet in those and other Java technologies and I really had trouble enjoying programming. It always felt like I was fighting with configuration, JAR versions, and other useless complexity. I don't even want to think about all the dozens and dozens of hours I wasted fixing Maven problems.

Now that functional languages are showing how easy it is to handle the increasing number of CPU cores, Java just looks like a dead end... except maybe for use as a Scala VM.

But if you're going to move away from Java, it's also good to move away from the problems of the JVM. Personally, I've gone with Erlang/Elixir on the BEAM, giving me access to the brilliance that is the OTP.

I was in a similar place where Java (and the other languages I knew at the time) had made programming stop being fun. I started to wonder if I needed a new career. But instead I learned Python and it made programming fun again. That was 8 years ago and it's still fun.

> To avoid redundant code and more re-usability, Oracle Corp is going to introduce private methods in Java 9 Interfaces. From Java 9 onwards, you can write private and private static methods too in an interface using ‘private’ keyword.

To me this seems sane only to be used with the `default` keyword. Am I right, or did I miss something?

The last time I used Java the Optional waas mostly usable, but had some rought edges, and I saw that all my painful usecases were waiting to be released in Java 9. When I last checked unfortunately the monadic types were still not sharing an interface for common operations (Optional and Stream), not even in Java9.

Overall: finally it is here! I miss some parts now from the .Net Core world.

Yes, private on interfaces is there to make using default easier.

Oh they add a REPL. I know the REPLs from other languages and I know Java. I doubt, that's going to be something I would ever have fun with.

I've found it really useful. You can quickly play with an API to understand the corner cases, and it's often quicker than looking through the docs.

I have played with the REPL in Java 9. It is sweet.

Why would you think its not fun? Have never used the "immediate" window or expression evaluation in a debugger to run code?

Look it up, its nice.

I program in a lot of other languages and Java always looks like 120% boilerplate to me. I am not sure yet how well the REPL can handle that.

This gets a thumps-up from me. I love REPLs in general, and I think it's pretty sweet that Java is getting JShell. It's great for beginners, but also for any level for experimenting with ideas and APIs.

In Java 9 if you create 8 layers of abstraction, you will get extra 2 layers created for free =]

Oh, like in JS where using one dependency gives me 5k dependencies for free? :)

You're confusing packages with classes. Arguably, the same number of package dependencies in Java could mean even more abstraction that's inherited for each.

Compact Strings is listed as a "miscellaneous" feature but that is the most exciting feature as far as I am concerned. IIRC based on looking at a variety of heap dumps they found that decreases the average size by like 10%.

Why would one define private methods on interfaces? Is it intended to be depended by abstract classes?

If you can define private methods on an interface then you can refactor common code out of default methods on that interface without exposing it to any other class.

Ah, that makes sense. Thank you.

Can someone explain why I should use Java? Over literally any other language? Why is the lobster still alive?

EDIT: on my phone and meant to write monster.

Java dev here, excluding legacy code, very little reason.

I find clojure a significantly better language, and theres always kotlin / scala if static typing is your thang.

People tend to conflate the not-so-nice java language with the good parts (libraries and JVM). The performance of the JVM and the same massive ecosystem of existing libraries are available in clojure, scala and kotlin.

Using JVM without Java, is like being on UNIX and not using C.

How is this different from any other language? Let's face it, every language is just a Taco Bell menu item (1), choosing from them same dozen or so ingredients.

[1]: http://whatis.techtarget.com/definition/Taco-Bell-programmin...

1. Massive ecosystem?

2. Easy to find programmers?

3. Great networking and concurrency libraries?

4. Simple language with an amazing virtual machine?

5. Ecosystem has several good other languages that interop from good to amazing with Java including Scala, Clojure, JRuby, Groovy, and Kotlin.

6. Tooling

If you already have a big Java code base and/or your employer forces you, or there's some killer bit of code that is absolutely crucial to you and it's more effective/efficient to choose Java to be able to use it than to find an alternative or rewrite it in another language.

Because it's the most used language in enterprise software. It's reliable, rather easy to learn, and quite productive. It's not particularly fun, but it works and the tooling is pretty great.

It's annoying that every time I see a reference to Jigsaw it is only in the most abstract terms. Never an example or anything concrete enough to explain what is involved. Couldn't they just say: "Jigsaw introduces a source level module construct.."

There are endless presentations at Java ONE, Jax, Devoxx, NDC, Java Zone, FOSDEM, Skills Matter.

They aren't that hard to find.

If all they release is jigsaw it will be worth it

Still no jigsaw?

