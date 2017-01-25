but nowadays, I think having a common runtime plus a language that can exploit that is quite nice. having written some java lately, it was a refreshing break from the brutalism of C.
looking forward to whatever they bring to the table!
EDIT: java without any IDEs is also very usable. my workflow from small C projects didn't change. I don't bother with Eclipse, I just do all my work in my terminal.
reply
Go, Swift, and Rust are just the start of a trend...most new languages are eschewing the VM model. And many existing VM/JIT languages are moving there: Dart, Julia, Scala, and even the .NET languages are all moving towards AOT capabilities.
When you look at how dominant languages like Perl and even Python have stumbled between version changes, it underscores how much of an accomplishment this really is.
Every time I hit an IntStream/FloatStream it just feels like a jarring experience. We shouldn't need functions like mapToInt()/mapToLong()/etc.
Body: "Instead of arriving in March 2017, it has delayed, and the new schedule mentions a date of 27th July 2017"
Actually after working with java from 97-07, I was so sick of it I started the process of changing careers and study medicine. Just imagine: solve people, not code!
Looking back, the main problem was probably Spring, Glassfish, IOC, XML, Maven and numerous other "EE" things that java-people assumed were a must 10 years ago.
I hear people these days do write fun, lightweight microservices that launches in seconds in java, but I'm scarred for life. Never again. Life is too short and there are tons of fun programming languages that are commercially viable.
(I never started medicine, programming is amazingly creative, just not java)
Now that functional languages are showing how easy it is to handle the increasing number of CPU cores, Java just looks like a dead end... except maybe for use as a Scala VM.
But if you're going to move away from Java, it's also good to move away from the problems of the JVM. Personally, I've gone with Erlang/Elixir on the BEAM, giving me access to the brilliance that is the OTP.
To me this seems sane only to be used with the `default` keyword. Am I right, or did I miss something?
The last time I used Java the Optional waas mostly usable, but had some rought edges, and I saw that all my painful usecases were waiting to be released in Java 9. When I last checked unfortunately the monadic types were still not sharing an interface for common operations (Optional and Stream), not even in Java9.
Overall: finally it is here! I miss some parts now from the .Net Core world.
Look it up, its nice.
EDIT: on my phone and meant to write monster.
I find clojure a significantly better language, and theres always kotlin / scala if static typing is your thang.
People tend to conflate the not-so-nice java language with the good parts (libraries and JVM). The performance of the JVM and the same massive ecosystem of existing libraries are available in clojure, scala and kotlin.
[1]: http://whatis.techtarget.com/definition/Taco-Bell-programmin...
2. Easy to find programmers?
3. Great networking and concurrency libraries?
4. Simple language with an amazing virtual machine?
5. Ecosystem has several good other languages that interop from good to amazing with Java including Scala, Clojure, JRuby, Groovy, and Kotlin.
They aren't that hard to find.
but nowadays, I think having a common runtime plus a language that can exploit that is quite nice. having written some java lately, it was a refreshing break from the brutalism of C.
looking forward to whatever they bring to the table!
EDIT: java without any IDEs is also very usable. my workflow from small C projects didn't change. I don't bother with Eclipse, I just do all my work in my terminal.
reply