Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Nebula Bliss – Stunning Interactive Nebulae in 3D/VR, 6Months to Create
(
nebulabliss.com
)
1 point
by
fidgety
8 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
fidgety
6 minutes ago
It's taken us 6 Months to create this website. Nebula Bliss was create to see the beauty of the most well-known Nebula up close and in 3D. Each nebula is a procedural generated using complex 3D math, which means the models are generated in your device. They have been painstakingly retouched with color and mathematical anomalies. The models try to be as accurate to NASA/Hubble images where possible but some nebulae have more complex inner structures that are not well understood.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply