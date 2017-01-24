Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
From Hardware Emulation to High-Frequency Trading Riding the FPGA Wave (eetimes.com)
1 point by madengr 13 minutes ago





Now just need to roll this into the modems in the low-latency microwave links between NYC and Chicago. Perhaps at the mid-point in the link, though I'm sure it has already been done.

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/chicago-new-york-and-back-85-m...

