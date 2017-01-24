Hacker News
From Hardware Emulation to High-Frequency Trading Riding the FPGA Wave
madengr
3 minutes ago
Now just need to roll this into the modems in the low-latency microwave links between NYC and Chicago. Perhaps at the mid-point in the link, though I'm sure it has already been done.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/chicago-new-york-and-back-85-m...
