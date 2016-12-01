Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
If Your Boss Could Do Your Job, You’re More Likely to Be Happy at Work (hbr.org)
96 points by reactor 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 25 comments | favorite





This is very interesting, and rings true on many levels.

For one, it takes a certain level of competence to be able to differentiate between good and bad work. If your boss can't tell the difference between the two, workers will be rewarded/punished/promoted/fired based on some other metrics, which are likely to be unfair or even arbitrary.

Another, is that bosses and managers are responsible for providing guidance. If you have two ways to do something and aren't sure which is best, it's natural to go to your manager for advice. If you get the feeling that the advice you get is worthless (or even harmful), then you'll feel lost and unsupported.

And finally, in many organizations, the boss sets priorities. If he doesn't understand the work, he is likely to have unrealistic or actively harmful expectations. And you'll feel like you're wasting your time.

All of these things are terrible for morale.

reply


>The benefit of having a highly competent boss is easily the largest positive influence on a typical worker’s level of job satisfaction

This is one of those great discoveries that is hardly surprising and makes you wonder why it hadn't be seen before.

Honestly some of my worst work experiences were getting jerked around by a superior who completely failed to understand the work required to do my job.

reply


Well, the traditional view of "management" is that it's a distinct job from "doing". Therefore, so the thinking goes, there is a distinct difference in skillsets, and thus the manager should be good at the managing bit, and the doer should be good at the doing bit.

The reality is that in order to effectively manage, you have to understand what the doers are actually doing.

Interestingly, this relates to a topic that came up yesterday about product managers. Every time I see complaints about PMs, the root cause often starts with the PM not understanding how software is built and how developers work. Thus they disregard practical technical realities. Those folks describe as a "good" PM are often those with a technical background... who could, as it happens, do your job if needed.

reply


I suspect it is a comparatively new phenomenon in the workplace which is in part attributable to the recent surge (5-10 years) in knowledge work.

When I worked in bigco as an analyst, the director and even managers were from a different era. The better ones knew excel to some extent but had no idea how to do sql or even excel automation which was a large part of what the analysts were required to do. Part of this is a rapid almost stepwise change in the work that is done, part of it is due to tech companies recruiting from a diverse set of industries.

In other industries like law, finance and accounting, most people start at the bottom and slowly work upwards so the skillset is more of a continuum up the hierarchy so it is feasible that your bosses can still do your job.

It used to be the same in other industries but that is fast changing. For instance, the top level accountants will have been studying at a time where bookkeeping was literally done in paper books...

reply


Another phenomenon is the development of management as a science. People can end up in positions of oversight where they have a deficient understanding of the tasks people below them are performing.

Study of management and processes is not without merit, and the rants against MBAs can be one dimensional by not recognizing the benefits. But if that was all that it took, then the economy wouldn't "waste" medical doctors or highly skilled engineers in administrative functions.

reply


In my experience who ever makes this argument is incapable of coding and hence went to management. Some are really nice people but still they can be misled due to their I capability to understand he nature of work.


I think that is true, although people have been doing MBAs for a much longer time than the tech boom has been around for: e.g. doing an MBA was viable a route into Finance since at least the 80s.

Though MBAs have certainly been growing in popularity over the past few years.

reply


Because what your boss does, day-to-day, is very different than what you do. So it seems natural that they'd need different skills.

I'm a software engineer, and hiring managers has been a problem at every company I've worked at. You want someone who has written software earlier in their career, and has a degree in software engineering or similar. In other words, people who have chosen to spend a lot of time with computers -- devices that are very logical and literal.

But you also want someone who has good people skills. In other words, someone who chooses to spend a lot of time organizing other people, maybe was on the yearbook club in high school, that sort of thing.

And you don't want their knowledge of software construction to be too out of date. So you want someone at a very specific point in their career, i.e. a few years after giving up coding.

reply


I remember being taught how to mop a floor by the store manager at a supermarket. It's a very small thing but it added to my positive feeling about the company.

reply


By the same token, you're probably more likely to be happy at work if your boss knows nothing of your job, rather than a little.

reply


I've had a boss who was very competent technically, but was completely incompetent as a people manager. Somehow he rose to a VP level, but still wanted to micromanage everything down to individual code reviews. It was comical at times. Eventually he was fired.

reply


He just needed to learn to let go a little trust the people who work for him.

reply


I had a similar experience but not sure the guy was ever fired. I ignored the soft skill deficit he had and enjoyed the fact that a manager cared about the code.

reply


Successful managers need both people and technical skills. That is why it isn't an easy job.

reply


The most surprising part about this to me is that this matters at the top. Sure, for a middle manager it makes sense that it matters quite a bit. I'm pretty surprised that it matters much at the top, though.

If Elon Musk decided to head a major grocery chain I wouldn't stop to consider whether his lack of experience in retail groceries mattered much. But maybe it does?

Really interesting to see the analogy extend to sports, too. Professional sports teams, even successful ones, are almost universally run (coaches, GMs, etc.) by people who didn't play at a high level. Without actually pulling the numbers up, I'd estimate with high probability that the number of "all-stars" either managing or running teams is countable on one hand.

I mean, hell, this year's superbowl is being lead by two coaches who played D3 football, and one GM who played football for a Canadian university. One of said coaches is pretty universally considered one of the greatest coaches of all time.

For the most part these coaches/GMs absolutely could not do the job of the players on the field, nor could they ever.

reply


Did Elon Musk have a lot of experience in self-driving cars or space rockets before Tesla?

reply


But if you listen to his interviews, it's clear the guy has a nuanced, clear understanding of the technology and business model behind both Tesla and SpaceX. He may not be able to do every job, but he can do the job of his direct reports.

In contrast, there's the "professional manager" archetype, who Musk is definitely not.

reply


Maybe not experience, but he certainly had passion and interest in space. I don't think you could have consider him uninformed on the subjects.

reply


Also an excellent point!

reply


This is really interesting. I don't know if it reaches the level of detail necessary to understand how it influences lots of tech work.

E.g., "employees are far happier when they are led by people with deep expertise in the core activity of the business." Well, I have deep experience in IT and building websites, but I'm not a great programmer and I have had devs reporting to me who were concerned about that (so I've worked on supporting them in other ways).

reply


This not exactly surprising but yes, it's nice to be able to talk to your boss about the subtleties of my work. This is what makes work interesting. I hate when it's clear that all he is interested in are deadlines and budgets.

reply


The only thing my manager is interested in, is if i solve their customers problems correctly. Most of them have little to no knowledge of computer systems. This usually applies to both the customer and the manager.

There are virtually no any other meaningful rewards than the paycheck.

It pays the bills, which is about the only reason i have this job anyway.

reply


This is why, all other things being equal, it's better for an engineer to work for an engineering driven company (Facebook) rather than a sales driven one (Oracle).

The opposite is probably true for a salesperson.

reply


I was just thinking about this today. I'm usually happier when I'm doing things that I know my boss nearly-fully understands and when I know that they're able to work on it themselves if needed.

reply


I thought that was one of the nice touches in Better Off Ted. It turns out that Ted probably could fill in for any one of the team if he needed to, and the reason he didn't interfere more technically was just that (as a good manager) he was avoiding micromanaging.

reply




