Ask HN: Is Cloudera doing good?
thickice
15 minutes ago
Is the outlook good for Cloudera and other commercial Hadoop companies ?
PaulHoule
9 minutes ago
No. Most of them have no USP, just a lot of professional services revenue but no moat. (In the devops age, all of those GUI management tools are value subtracting if anything)
