Ask HN: Is Cloudera doing good?
Is the outlook good for Cloudera and other commercial Hadoop companies ?





No. Most of them have no USP, just a lot of professional services revenue but no moat. (In the devops age, all of those GUI management tools are value subtracting if anything)

