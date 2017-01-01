Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Element – A Vue 2.0-based component library for developers, designers and PMs (eleme.io)
55 points by Dowwie 1 hour ago





I really like Element but it's a shame they don't it responsive, when I tried contributing to make things responsive they actively denied the PR saying it's for desktop apps.

Actively refusing pull requests that make the framework responsive is a bit of a downer for me, but overall I like what the author(s) did

What does "eleme.io" even mean? How sad of state are we that everyone feels compelled to use this nonsense "io", "me", etc. domains just because they are "hip".

Used it since some weeks. Good documentation and examples, don't be afraid of many chinese chars in the doc or on github issue, they try to write everything in english too.

Always got quick response when i had issues.

Great advantage, which is not so exposed, is, that the form system has a good (i think well known) validation system integrated. Developers did not need to build own hacky solutions or search other libraries that work mostly not good with an external UI.

I love how comprehensive the set of components is - trees, tables with lots of options, sliders, date and time pickers with range support, carousels...

I was going to give Vue.js a try for my next project anyway, so I'll be giving serious consideration to using this instead of my default choice (Bootstrap).

I've been using this library for the last few weeks in two different Vue.js projects and it's awesome. The English documentation is still being written, but the components are really well thought out and complete. These folks made a beautiful, solid UI library.

Vue is really nice to develop in. I have led the push to adopt Vue in our company now. It is very well put together and along with WebPack is really improving our entire setup. It definitely provides the kind of standards we need to grow our team around.

Also this is a very well put together component library. I will definitely be investigating it more.

Developers are creating lots of UI libraries but after sometime they lose traction and support for this library abandoned, bug fixes/improvements will be halted. If so, why create so many libraries instead of writing yet another theme for bootstrap. Best example is material ui kits, they are a lot, but only 2 or 3 of them are still continuing development

While I agree with the sentiment in general, I don't think Bootstrap is a great solution either. It's very easy for a project to outgrow Bootstrap at which point it becomes a burden instead of an asset.

Could you expound on what you mean? How is it easy to outgrow Bootstrap?

The same argument can be made for non-ui abstractions.

Don't want this to sound like bashing, but the website doesn't work very well on mobile (hover and active states act weirdly, menu very clumbersome, etc.), and I assume the same can be said about the toolkit. Hopefully this is an area the author(s) plan to work on.

Primary it is an UI for Desktops not for Smartphones.

Most UIs are Desktop or Mobil based, a UI which fits all is hard to find and sometimes not really good.

unfortunately it's not, they even actively refuse PR that attempt to make components responsive

Unfortunate indeed. I get that making things work well on both desktop on mobile is difficult (if not impossible), but at least the UI should be somehow usable. The nav works so poorly on my phone I can’t even browse all the pages on the site. Guess I’ll continue my search for a good UI toolkit for my Vue projects somewhere else. :(

Question for HN: I'm a systems developer and want to play a bit with frontend development (writing frontends for custom tools I built).

What framework + feature-complete component library is recommended in 2017?

React? Vue? Polymer? Plain JS with intercooler.js? I feel a bit overwhelmed.

I'd stick with Angular combined with Bootstrap to get stuff done quick - that said it might be useful to learn plain html/css/js first so you are aware of which features are introduced by which frameworks.

If you want it to feel more like backend development, give clojurescript a whirl.

Best way to do that is start with this template: https://github.com/Day8/re-frame-template

Which is based on this library: https://github.com/Day8/re-frame

ClojureScript is fantastic. Being immutable as a baseline makes it work so much better in the React world of things. That said, if you haven't used any Lisps it can be a bit intimidating (for me it still is, a bit), but you get to the point fairly quickly where things can be both daunting and productive at the same time.

If you prefer to stick with more raw JS, I recommend React without a data-framework until you find you need one. Raw react components are plenty to get you started.

I agree that it depends on your project, but I've used all the frameworks you listed and Vue.js stands out to me. The documentation is top notch, the ecosystem is flourishing, and using the framework feels intuitive. Drop one script into your project and you have a fully reactive front-end at your disposal (or you can use a more complex build system like Webpack). I'd suggest reading the official 2.0 guide here: https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/

It depends on what you want todo and how complex it is. Should it run only in a Browser or Mobile (native) too?

You will find 10 People that tell you use X, 10 use Y, 10 use Z, any suggestion is right and any would be wrong.

Look at the frameworks and features and decide which one come close to your prefered development style. It is not easy and it took time.

In the last 24 month i tried many: backbone, ember, aurelia, react, react redux and currently vue and many of which i forget the name ;-). All have there pros and cons.

If you always look for a newer thing, then you will never find one. To myself: Lesson learned ;-)

I'm using react (with clojurescript) & angular2, and would suggest React. It is becoming mature and stable, great ecosystem, and a clear direction while angular (and other alternatives) are still finding where to go, mostly copying React. I'd go straight to the source.

I've been using Vue for a similar purpose this last week or two and I've found it very simple and easy to follow. I'd recommend that.

React is actually not that easy to pick up. Tons of ways to do things, messy data management, complex lifecycle hooks.

vue or riot would be a good choice to play and develop something quickly I think.

Mithril is a very non-overwhelming framework. You can find a number of pre-built components for it at https://github.com/lhorie/mithril.js/wiki/Components but I bet you'll end up building your own.

How familiar are you with JavaScript? HTML?

I like that this one has a tree component, it seems like most widget sets (SemanticJS and Bootstrap and everything Material included) forget about the tree.

I get a 404 when opening any of the linked pages in a new tab, since the URLS are missing a '#'.

When I found this, I thought it was for WebComponent based and for all frameworks.

"Just for Product Designer" ? Some weird copy going on.

Author is Chinese apparently.

Vue.js has a large traction in China since the creator speaks Chinese and all the docs are available in it as well.

