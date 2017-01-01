Actively refusing pull requests that make the framework responsive is a bit of a downer for me, but overall I like what the author(s) did
reply
Always got quick response when i had issues.
Great advantage, which is not so exposed, is, that the form system has a good (i think well known) validation system integrated.
Developers did not need to build own hacky solutions or search other libraries that work mostly not good with an external UI.
I was going to give Vue.js a try for my next project anyway, so I'll be giving serious consideration to using this instead of my default choice (Bootstrap).
Most UIs are Desktop or Mobil based, a UI which fits all is hard to find and sometimes not really good.
What framework + feature-complete component library is recommended in 2017?
React? Vue? Polymer? Plain JS with intercooler.js? I feel a bit overwhelmed.
Best way to do that is start with this template:
https://github.com/Day8/re-frame-template
Which is based on this library:
https://github.com/Day8/re-frame
ClojureScript is fantastic. Being immutable as a baseline makes it work so much better in the React world of things. That said, if you haven't used any Lisps it can be a bit intimidating (for me it still is, a bit), but you get to the point fairly quickly where things can be both daunting and productive at the same time.
If you prefer to stick with more raw JS, I recommend React without a data-framework until you find you need one. Raw react components are plenty to get you started.
You will find 10 People that tell you use X, 10 use Y, 10 use Z, any suggestion is right and any would be wrong.
Look at the frameworks and features and decide which one come close to your prefered development style. It is not easy and it took time.
In the last 24 month i tried many: backbone, ember, aurelia, react, react redux and currently vue and many of which i forget the name ;-). All have there pros and cons.
If you always look for a newer thing, then you will never find one. To myself: Lesson learned ;-)
vue or riot would be a good choice to play and develop something quickly I think.
How familiar are you with JavaScript? HTML?
Actively refusing pull requests that make the framework responsive is a bit of a downer for me, but overall I like what the author(s) did
reply