*) Bugfix: nginx might hog CPU when using the stream module; the bug had
appeared in 1.11.5.
*) Bugfix: EXTERNAL authentication mechanism in mail proxy was accepted
even if it was not enabled in the configuration.
*) Bugfix: a segmentation fault might occur in a worker process if the
"ssl_verify_client" directive of the stream module was used.
*) Bugfix: the "ssl_verify_client" directive of the stream module might
not work.
*) Bugfix: closing keepalive connections due to no free worker
connections might be too aggressive.
Thanks to Joel Cunningham.
*) Bugfix: an incorrect response might be returned when using the
"sendfile" directive on FreeBSD and macOS; the bug had appeared in
1.7.8.
*) Bugfix: a truncated response might be stored in cache when using the
"aio_write" directive.
*) Bugfix: a socket leak might occur when using the "aio_write"
directive.
