Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Nginx v1.11.9 Released (nginx.org)
1 point by nikolay 7 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite 





    *) Bugfix: nginx might hog CPU when using the stream module; the bug had
       appeared in 1.11.5.

    *) Bugfix: EXTERNAL authentication mechanism in mail proxy was accepted
       even if it was not enabled in the configuration.

    *) Bugfix: a segmentation fault might occur in a worker process if the
       "ssl_verify_client" directive of the stream module was used.

    *) Bugfix: the "ssl_verify_client" directive of the stream module might
       not work.

    *) Bugfix: closing keepalive connections due to no free worker
       connections might be too aggressive.
       Thanks to Joel Cunningham.

    *) Bugfix: an incorrect response might be returned when using the
       "sendfile" directive on FreeBSD and macOS; the bug had appeared in
       1.7.8.

    *) Bugfix: a truncated response might be stored in cache when using the
       "aio_write" directive.

    *) Bugfix: a socket leak might occur when using the "aio_write"
       directive.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: