Um, what? Also, at least provide some real use screenshots/videos, I'm not going to download some random app and give it permissions to my contact list, location etc. just to check it out. I didn't try this app, but if you want to get any traction (especially in such competitive market as socializing), make a better and more informative landing page.
but adding extra stuff that is missing from these social networks.
Engineering wise I'm sure it's a fun challenge to build something like this, but product wise I can't see how this will get traction.
My advice would be to target a niche group (either geographically or interest wise) if you are going down the social app route. It's a chicken & egg problem getting a community that makes using an app worthwhile.
PS: I wanted to try the app, but the first line of the privacy policy scared me off:
"You will not provide any false personal information on the App, or create an account for anyone other than yourself without permission."
Damn right I won't give real data to test run an app I have no reason to trust. Since on the registration screen the only thing to read is the privacy policy, which does an excellent job intimidating me as a person - I guess so much for the test run.
> Catching up with Facebook friends has never been this easy or straight forward before.
This does not mean anything to me, does not deserve main spot.
> Download the app to see what all the fuss is about
Maybe go with "Download the app and start meeting friends for real", emphasize what is it actually about.
> Life's too short to sit around at home
This should be at the top of the page
> Skuuddle helps you be the most socially proactive version of yourself.
I can imagine people with blank expressions when they read this. I would re-word that to "Go out and meet people, a lot", ok, maybe not that simple, but you get what I mean.
> Skuuddle helps you turn your acquaintances into friends.
"Skuuddle helps you turn your virtual friends into real ones."
And so on.
1. It took me a moment to figure out what the app actually does. As some other posters suggested, the name doesn't sound very straightforward.
2. I think it's an idea that could be explained very nicely in a video. Happy people, happy places. Everybody using the app.
3. Can somebody explain me (this is not the first time I see it) why so often the download buttons are "download on the app store" and then "get it on google play"? Why a different verb? Is there any implicit reasoning behind it?
- Lets you find people who aren't contacts who happen to pass close by you.
- Lets you organise events with open invites.
- Lets you discover nearby events.
---
Feedback, now, it is negative, but please don't take it personally, it's purely intended as an honest, transparent brain dump from when I landed on the page.
1. Rather than telling people something as you see it in the main paragraph - tell them WHY this product is needed in your minds and WHY you made it, I don't think many people are going to read that paragraph to find out why the app exists and why it might be important or valuable to their lives.
2. The front page is very noisey, I didn't know where to look and it felt 'too bright', I don't know why but when I saw the bright baby blue it made me think of either something disposable or something to do with babies / baby care (no idea why!), so the blue makes me think of immaturity for some reason and the yellow makes me think of danger or healthcare for some reason (again, I don't know why healthcare, it's just what came to mind so I thought I'd mention it).
3. Source code - where is it? If it's not open source why? and if it uses some open source components what are they?
4. Privacy / Security information, independent audits or the source code would be useful to instil trust. What data do you store / share / ask for / share with, how and where is it stored and handled (or classified) and why.
5. 'The possibilities are endless' - sounds like lorem ipsum title, from what it looks like the possibilities are actually very limited and that might be fine but saying that this product gives or opens you to endless possibilities, as a side node, I can't see the reason to clutter the page with # tab-like titles that scroll you down just a few lines as the landing page isn't that long, on my desktop for example it's not even 1 full scrollbar from top to bottom.
6. Facebook is dying and quickly, why not integrate with other platforms or do something decentralised / network neutral? When I think of Facebook in 2017, I think of out-of-touch social meetup groups, privacy concerns, a different kind of blue (yes as in the colour), siloed culture and social bubbles. I just don't see it as relevant and I watch as more and more people say similar things every few months.
6. Can you export your 'data' at any time? and if so to what formats / where can I sync it to?
7. Silly, petty thing that doesn't _actually_ matter but your site / app just launched but the page says copyright 2016, I know it's silly but it caught my eye for some reason.
Again, _please_ take this just as constructive criticism, I'm probably not your target audience, I just wanted to give honest feedback and it shouldn't put you off want to improve / change the product, create new products dream of ideas or down right disagree with me - that's all fine and I really hope you keep whatever passion and ambitions you have rolling forward.
About me as some random internet person that saw the site and brain dumped for you: Male, early 30s, works in IT engineering (ops platform delivery in a very devops like culture), I have 330 apps installed on my iPhone 7+, I use macOS on my work desktop and laptop as well as my home desktop, I have a couple of Linux (Fedora) laptops / handhelds and I also have an Oneplus 3 Android phone just for playing with. Location is Melbourne, Australia, Personality is driven leader and enabler, overly outspoken (as you can tell), know what I don't know (which is a lot) and this is now sounding like a dating profile!
Hope that helps in some weird way!
-Sam.
