|Ask HN: What CI/CD server/service do you use?
1 point by jstoja 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I heard so many people, read so many blog-posts on Jenkins, it's integration with many tools with it's plugin architecture, but also about TravisCI and how much it helped the OS community to build quality software for free, but I'm curious about other solutions and how well they work.
What are you using? What criterias did drive this choice? Would you do it differently?
