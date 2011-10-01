Ask HN: Would Americans be happier if the US was several independent countries?

My answer is yes. The more we centralize powers that used to be local, the more we end up in this winner-take-all thing we have going on, where rules are made in a one-sized-fits all manner. That's bad for a multitude of reasons. As much as possible, distributed, self-optimizing systems out perform command-and-control systems. (But not always. When that paradigm doesn't work, the fallback should always be a federated, staggered and layered system)
reply
My tangent aside, to answer your question, I think it would be no. Any happiness increase of the people living in the new United State(s) will surely be negated by the huge pain and suffering required to create them. If you discount that, the answer to that is also probably yes.
[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13468508
[1] http://www.citylab.com/design/2011/10/urban-rural-happiness-...
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dunbar's_number
My answer is yes. The more we centralize powers that used to be local, the more we end up in this winner-take-all thing we have going on, where rules are made in a one-sized-fits all manner. That's bad for a multitude of reasons. As much as possible, distributed, self-optimizing systems out perform command-and-control systems. (But not always. When that paradigm doesn't work, the fallback should always be a federated, staggered and layered system)
reply