Next Level Social Media Sharing

Get The Most out of your sharing buttons.

I've roughly build a landing page myself...

After thinking every thing through, I've come up with a small view of my product and what all it'll offer (atleast initially).

http://www.subscribepage.com/y1s9x4

Though, first I wanted to validate the idea from people like YOU.

Here's a quick look over the features of my product:

Social Media Sharing Buttons (boring)

Prompt the Sharers to like/follow on Social Media via sharing buttons (unique)

Provide timely reminders and prompts to the users to share on social media or comment on your website (unique)

And, MUCH MORE.

So, I want you to take a look and: Please comment there, let me know what you think!