Controlling your own wealth as a basic human right (coinbase.com)
Kind of sad when people make such suggestions, not because it's alright if the government interferes with ones wealth, but because they thereby implicitly water down the concept of human rights.

Basic human rights are being treated as an equal to other human beings and with human dignity, being allowed to live, prohibition of slavery, being treated equal in front of the law and getting due process, and not being tortured. Everybody should be able to agree on them.

Yes, maybe controlling your own wealth should a right. But please don't put it on a par with basic human rights.

> but it also wiped out a large percentage of the wealth of the poorest people.

This is a blatantly incorrect statement (that shows the bias of the author). Old currency could be turned into bank accounts, and then out to new currency.

The inconvenience was around the logistics of getting new news into circulation (which was indeed managed badly in many parts), but no way can this be conflated with 'wiped out a large percentage of wealth'. The author's bias is making that leap.

You're right but the author isn't totally incorrect.[0]

>But with the note shortage in India, cash is precious and the queue-jumping jugaad has a dark side. As banks quickly run out of cash, many have to go hungry if they cannot make it to the front of the line. Others have to take days off work to wait in line. One man, standing in the queue at the bank, who does odd jobs for a launderette, says he will phone his boss when he reaches the front, so that he can come and make a cash deposit. “Every man, whether he’s rich or poor, has a mouth to feed. But somehow, only ordinary folks like us end up standing in line,” he says.

[0] - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/nov/28/india-bank-lin...

Talking about pragmatic human rights: Fiat money exists as legal tender in many countries in one form or another. No shop keeper can turn you down for wanting to pay with Dollars. With Bitcoin that's a different story.

While I wholeheartedly agree with all the benefits a currency like Bitcoin can offer, I think we're a long way from being able to use Bitcoin as an embodiment of basic human right.

Bitcoin or any "cryptocurrency" has nothing to do with "human rights". You can keep it, but you also can choose not to. Human right is something you cannot easily revoke. For example, slavery was historically recently prohibited in the UK. Since then, you cannot sell yourself as a slave even if you are willing to.

