Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Watch Out, Demonic Hidden Voice Commands Could Hijack Your Phone
(
vocativ.com
)
1 point
by
rrauenza
22 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
rrauenza
20 minutes ago
Project is also here:
http://www.hiddenvoicecommands.com/
reply
rrauenza
18 minutes ago
Don't know what to do with this awful clickbaity title.
Maybe rename to just 'Hidden Voice Commands Could Hijack Your Phone'?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply