Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
There used to be 4B American chestnut trees, but they all disappeared (timeline.com)
21 points by mixmastamyk 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Everytime I hike in the region I wonder what it might have looked like 100 years ago with these trees.

I still find myself looking for them sometimes, have spotted a few here and there, many old giants that keep trying to send up shoots only to have them re-infected and die again.

reply


From Wikipedia:

"Salvage logging during the early years of the blight may have unwittingly destroyed trees which had high levels of resistance to this disease and thus aggravated the calamity."

One of many good examples of humanities best intentions having adverse effects on an ecosystem or species.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_chestnut

reply


Isn't salvage logging entirely just to make money? Humanity reaps what it sows.

reply


They were all turned into peanut butter. True facts!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: