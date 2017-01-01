Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Road to Learning Web Development 2016/2017 Edition (coggle.it)
1 point by amingilani 16 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





OP Here, I found this as part of the video 2016/2017 MUST-KNOW WEB DEVELOPMENT TECH [1] and thought this was a really neat thing to share. Check out other videos by LearnCode.academy. That's how I got started with React.

[1]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBzRwzY7G-k

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: