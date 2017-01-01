Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
The Road to Learning Web Development 2016/2017 Edition
(
coggle.it
)
1 point
by
amingilani
16 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
amingilani
14 minutes ago
OP Here, I found this as part of the video 2016/2017 MUST-KNOW WEB DEVELOPMENT TECH [1] and thought this was a really neat thing to share. Check out other videos by LearnCode.academy. That's how I got started with React.
[1]:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBzRwzY7G-k
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
[1]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBzRwzY7G-k
reply