Trump administration tells EPA to cut climate page from website: sources
(
reuters.com
)
4 points
by
nkassis
41 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
nkassis
40 minutes ago
Hopefully there is an external backup of these pages from the various agencies.
reply
kup0
28 minutes ago
It looks like wayback machine has a backup:
http://web.archive.org/web/20170115000000*/https://www.epa.g...
reply
