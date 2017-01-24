Hacker News
MacOS Sierra 10.12.4 Includes a New Night Shift Mode
12 points
by
xrisk
1 hour ago
citrusui
1 minute ago
First iOS, then a few Android ROMs, Windows Insider builds, and finally macOS. I hope the GNOME/Unity/Cinammon developers start implementing this too. f.lux works as expected, but it starts to get warmer around an hour before my iPhone does.
mrmondo
17 minutes ago
Glad to see this is built in now, very useful on iOS and iOS apps
