MacOS Sierra 10.12.4 Includes a New Night Shift Mode (macrumors.com)
12 points by xrisk 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





First iOS, then a few Android ROMs, Windows Insider builds, and finally macOS. I hope the GNOME/Unity/Cinammon developers start implementing this too. f.lux works as expected, but it starts to get warmer around an hour before my iPhone does.

Glad to see this is built in now, very useful on iOS and iOS apps

