Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
George Orwell’s 1984 Is Now the #1 Bestselling Book on Amazon (openculture.com)
122 points by finid 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 69 comments | favorite





I must admit, I'm really confused by how impeachment works in the U.S.. Clinton was impeached for perjury and abuse of power because he took advantage of his position (and a political intern) and then lied about it.

Now we have a president who is not giving up his business interests while in office and who has already told some absolute whoppers, including the release of official press releases that were nothing but "alternative facts". Why tell such obvious falsehoods? We're all laughing (nervously) now because the lies seem to be harmless, self-serving vain ones. However, is Trump just a little insane, or is he actually finding out who is willing to say "We've always been at war with Eurasia" and who isn't?

This is probably a good time for people to be reading 1984.

reply


> "alternative facts"

I think people are taking this and running at breakneck speed without stopping to look at what they actually mean by this.

After watching the first few press conferences and Kelly Anne's interviews where she said that, it seems clear to me they weren't trying to say there were more people physically at the inauguration in their "alternative facts" but what they are referring to specifically is the viewership.

It's very possible they are correct in saying this and I guess their point is "well the media isn't reporting on these facts so we are going to present them ourselves".

reply


Direct quote from Sean Spicer:

> This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in-person and around the globe

If "in-person" doesn't mean "physically at the inauguration" what does it mean then? It is not ambiguous.

Spicer made an unsubstantiated claim, and has since been defensively walking it back to the equally unsubstantiated second part of "around the globe."

"The media" is a very broad category, so I am not going to universally defend or attack them. But the Trump administration, has simply been making things up, and as of yet, have not backed up any of these statements with evidence.

reply


> * they are referring to...the viewership*

Charitably, Conway might have meant that Trump's inauguration may have been the largest if TV viewers are counted. Unfortunately, that's not what she said. You can't be both unambiguous and wrong, repeatedly, in any human game (EDIT: and win).

reply


Bet you I can!

reply


Has anyone actually done an unbiased comparison? I've seen the picture but there are plenty of possible explanations for that.

And people seem to be reading far to much into it in any case.

reply


https://youtu.be/pa9YUDNHobE

reply


No, it's still false when you count viewership. This has been covered by countless news organizations. You are making a mistake by imagining that these people are operating in good faith.

reply


but only the media can be right cause DRUMPF

reply


> I'm really confused by how impeachment works in the U.S.

Impeachment requires a crime.

Lying isn't usually a crime, and as best I can tell hasn't been one any of the times Trump has done it (.. yet?). It also hasn't been a crime any of the times Obama has done it.

Failure to give up business interests is breaking precedent and confounding ethicists, but also doesn't seem to be illegal.

When we come up with something criminal (and especially if it rises to the level of "high crimes") we can hope Trump gets impeached. As yet, I don't see it, and certainly not in your examples.

reply


We've probably all seen the emoluments clause raised as one way he may be breaking the law. I'm not a legal expert but I would assume, if it's true, that breaking the Constitution would be illegal?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Title_of_Nobility_Clause

"The Title of Nobility Clause is a provision in Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the United States Constitution, that ... restricts members of the government from receiving gifts, emoluments, offices or titles from foreign states without the consent of the United States Congress."

I suspect we will hear a lot more about the "consent of Congress" in the next 6 months if this has any merit.

reply


Do people really want him to get impeached and convicted, with Pence being the successor? Seems like a terrible idea...

reply


Failure to give up his business interests is an impeachable offense. He literally does not meet the requirements set forth in the Constitution.

He isn't being impeached because his party controls both houses.

reply


> Failure to give up his business interests is an impeachable offense...[as] set forth in the Constitution

U.S. Const. art. I, § 9, cl. 8. states:

"No title of nobility shall be granted by the United States: and no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state." [1]

U.S. Const. art. II, § I cl. 7 states:

"The President shall, at stated Times, receive for his Services, a Compensation, which shall neither be increased nor diminished during the Period for which he shall have been elected, and he shall not receive within that Period any other Emolument from the United States, or any of them." [2]

There isn't a lot of case law surrounding these clauses [3] nor guidance from Congress. It could be an impeachable offense, though frankly that's true of anything. Impeachment is a political, not judicial, process.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Article_Two_of_the_United_Stat...

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Title_of_Nobility_Clause

[3] https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/what-is-the-emolumen...

reply


> He literally does not meet the requirements set forth in the Constitution.

You need to be more specific. If you mean the emoluments clause, I think it's more accurate to say that it's hard to verify whether he meets "the requirements set forth in the Constitution." If you know of an instance of his business accepting a gift from a "king, prince or foreign state" since he's assumed office, then he's actually in violation.

> He isn't being impeached because his party controls both houses.

There is also that. Although I think a not insignificant fraction of that party would much prefer Pence, and if they were going to oust him doing it as far from the next election as possible would seem preferable.

reply


Does it say "gifts" or "payments"?

reply


"accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever"

Payments in exchange for regular business which would have been engaged in anyway would seem not to apply, although there's disturbing room for corruption there.

reply


I think they are just taking their sweet time with it because he is well enough aligned with their agenda. The second a big enough scandal comes up, away we go.

reply


The whole point of lying is to blur the lines between truth and lies so people believe nothing.

reply


HyperNormalisation2016

Going to share that thing until I'm blue in the mouth. That documentary mentions that Surkov[0] uses this tactic, confusing the public about what is true and untrue.

I have to say, whether people on the right believe this or not, this has been at least subconsciously adapted as one of their tactics. When there is no truth or lie, then whatever you want is true, which makes you ripe for manipulation by the powers that be.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vladislav_Surkov

reply


The process requires a majority of the House, and then it goes to a trial that requires two thirds of the Senate for conviction. Considering the Republicans have a majority in both, I wouldn't get your hopes up.

reply


Exactly. Clinton's impeachment passed the House majority hurdle but never got the 2/3rds majority of the Senate required for the conviction.

Agreed on the Republican majority. I suspect the best the US can hope for is a Republican bloodbath in the 2018 midterms to deliver House and Senate back to Democrat control. I don't believe the chances of that are high though.

reply


Once everyone loses their healthcare they might change their minds

reply


> Clinton was impeached for perjury and abuse of power

Interestingly, Clinton was impeached for breaking his own law, the Violence Against Women Act, which he created to win reelection. (The rape shield part of the law is what created the ground rules for how he was questioned in court, and what he was allowed to say and not say.)

This law also created a series of social programs that Trump defunded today via an executive order.

reply


He's 70 years old and his dad had Alzheimer's.

reply


Reagan was 70 when he took office and did later develop Alzheimer's. Did he develop it while in office? If he did, his staff covered for him quite effectively.

If you're saying Trump has Alzheimer's now, and that explains his behaviour... Well, Trump's been acting like this for decades!

reply


Yeah, the most likely explanation. And on the basis of that he was elected president. Truth is much more stranger than fiction.

reply


Impeachment is about politics and power.

For whatever reasons (and I still don't fully understand it, no, check that, I don't understand it at all), the Clintons were an absolute hate-magnet for the Right. Clinton's sexual relations -- essentially no different from what any of the GOP opposition leaders turned out to be engaged with, if not far less serious (Dennis Hastert's long-time homosexual exploitation of minor boys under his care, for example) -- turned out to be the hook that the GOP could finally snag him with.

In the case of Trump, I suspect there's a tremendous amount of behind-the-scenes jockeying and assessment of power. Questions over who the party (or any possible coalition or new political force) wants to see him replaced by -- Pence might well be no better, potentially worse. The question of how deeply tainted Trump's entire cabinet (and more) may be.

The GOP has been fractured for years, and only barely holds itself together. The prospects of real violent rebellion or reaction to a deposal of Trump may also be staying hands.

reply


To be fair, alternative facts wasn't meant as sinister as you may have been led to believe. What was meant was "additional" facts.

reply


It also had a (possibly smaller) resurgence after the Snowden revelations.[1] I only wish that Orwell's masterpiece was better understood and appreciated.

In addition, I should point out that the book's title is "Nineteen Eighty-Four", not "1984".

[1] http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/1984-rockets-amazon...

reply


Also highly relevant is Aldous Huxley's Brave New World: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brave_New_World

reply


Came here to say this.

I think what we're seeing is a mixture of the two social and political situations: some from column a and some from column b. Turns out they were both right in large measure. In fact, Huxley and Orwell were contemporary and corresponded on the matter -> http://www.lettersofnote.com/2012/03/1984-v-brave-new-world....

reply


While I love 1984, I think Fahrenheit 451 has become more true than Orwell's novel. People have willingly given into an information bonanza that is the internet, with headphones always in (seashells). We don't need the TV walls, as our cellphone has taken that role, altogether with the hyperactive delivery of such content.

A collectivist state has not become the dominating power, but wealthy individuals and corporations have, although with similar results--while that part wasn't really part of Montag's universe, the part that is is that we have given up to the "firemen" on our own freewill, because it fits our narrative or it's our safe space.

Nonetheless, I am very optimistic. I think for all the faults that the internet and mobiles and social networks and globalization has wrought us, the world today still is a better world it was say 20 or 30 years ago. When ontop of oscillations, they are never obvious from the vantage point of a single wiggle. I still feel that despite many of the shortcomings of the previous few decades and years and months, we can still arrive on net at a better place than we were yesterday.

reply


More people need to read Sinclair Lewis' "It Can't Happen Here" (1935) which I didn't take so seriously when I first read it in high school.

reply


That book is #1 for classic american literature on Amazon right now.

reply


This is amazing. The womens marches over the weekend and these seem to be an indicator of a very sudden awakening.

reply


And a falling asleep as soon as a better clown takes control. Trump is marginally worse in content but infinitely worse in presentation. I mean ffs Obama care was a heritage foundation proposal and that's his shining achievement, it would be like Lincoln abolishing slavery by buying all the slaves and then making them work to pay off their freedom.

reply


Will this awakening by introspective at all? Because punishing wrongthink seems to be endemic with third wave feminists and modern "progressive" groups.

reply


50 years ago: "We, women, are not sexual devices!" 2017: Putting on pink clit caps.

I bet 1984 customers is way another set of people.

reply


What's wrong with a hat you can knit at home? It's an effective symbol.

reply


Flip the gender. Would you respect a bunch of dickheads marching around D.C.?

reply


Lol. You're only going to confuse them.

reply


https://blogs.harvard.edu/philg/2017/01/21/why-youll-get-you...

'For every hour that an American spent knitting a hat . . .'

reply


http://blog.dilbert.com/post/156315793671/battle-of-the-hats

reply


It's a terribly ineffective symbol: http://blog.dilbert.com/post/156315793671/battle-of-the-hats

reply


"So pink is not a fighting/protesting color if you want to keep the base energized."

I like Scott Adams, but this is silly. The 'N' word is not something to get energized over either, and neither is the 'Q' word. But those examples he ignores even though he mentions them himself earlier.

Another example: When the Dutch started their war of independence from Spain, the freedomfighters (terrorists?) called themselves 'Geus', derived from the french word 'gueux'. It means 'beggar', the lowest of social statuses. We turned 'Geus' into being a hero.

Same could happen to the color pink. So stop knit-picking (pun!) and join the fight.

reply


The argument posited here is not that it's "terribly ineffective" but that Scott Adams - someone naturally inclined against such causes and demonstrations - doesn't "get it." (His words)

reply


> Women are “owning” pink to rob it of its power to brand them as the so-called weaker sex.

https://www.theguardian.com/theguardian/2009/dec/12/pinkstin...

> The reason is that pink, being a more decided and stronger colour, is more suitable for the boy

reply


How is referencing the natural female anatomy inherently sexual?

reply


I don't think his point is that it IS inherently sexual. It's just somewhat ironic. And maybe that's the point?

reply


Okay, if anyone here has an access to data, I'll place a bet.

reply


I don't get why everyone assumes that you can only be a female if you have a vagina

reply


Most people associate female/male with sexual organs. You can see this any many metaphors (e.g. google "female electrical outlet" and "male electrical outlet").

reply


Did you mean femanist?

reply


1984 is out of copyright in Australia and many other countries so you can grab it from project gutenberg for free

reply


https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/search/?query=1984

Don't seem to be able to find anything?

reply


http://gutenberg.net.au/ebooks01/0100021.txt

reply


Just hope it doesn't get deleted from your Kindles again.

http://www.nytimes.com/2009/07/18/technology/companies/18ama...

reply


Its right to question which direction the country is headed, but i have to wonder what damage is being done to the nation's psyche with all the apocolyptic imagery. What's it like to feel in constant crisis. It makes people scared all the time and drives divisiveness. Its as dangerous as anything the prez may have planned.

reply


The 1954 movie version is on YouTube.[1]

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajWC_J-jgLc

reply


The recursive irony is strong, could only be increased if the "Customers Also Bought" included The Theory and Practice of Oligarchical Collectivism, E. Goldstein, Brotherhood Press 1949.

reply


Buy one and give it to someone else.

reply


Customers also bought: Anthem by Ayn Rand. Irony.

reply


Amazon Best Sellers: https://www.amazon.com/gp/bestsellers/books/

reply


Make Apple Great Again

reply


Wait, so the "#1 bestselling" of something can just mean for that day? They might as well call it a trending list at that point.

reply


Can't wait for Trump to further monetize the POTUSity with historical ignorance by plagiarizing a translation of a recently re-released book in German, to be "cleverly" titled "My Struggle (to Not Grope Ivanka)."

reply


This isn't Reddit.

reply


That's too bad that you lack a sense of humor. Try looking in lost-and-found.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: