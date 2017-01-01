But in less than 30 months following the Apollo 1 accident,
NASA flew five Apollo missions. During the final one of
those five, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped onto the
Moon. Much later, in the last decade of his life, Armstrong
would reflect on what it took to reach the Moon. “The rate
of progress is proportional to the risk encountered,” he
said. “The public at large may well be more risk averse
than the individuals in our business, but to limit the
progress in the name of eliminating risk is no virtue.”
