Lisa Seacat DeLuca, a mother of two sets of twins and IBM’s most prolific female inventor, has launched her second children’s book on Kickstarter. The book, titled The Internet of Mysterious Things is a children’s book that uses mysterious creatures to explain common technologies used in everyday life. From Amazon’s Alexa to iPhone applications, children are exposed to an infinite amount of technology. Press an app to turn on a light, ask a question to a personal agent, count steps with a wearable activity tracker, children wonder how these devices work and communicate with one another. The book uses mysterious creatures to help children understand the technology through their imaginations. “Without imagination there wouldn’t be innovation,” said Author, Lisa Seacat DeLuca, “and that is why I wrote this book, so that children never stray from that innate ability to look at things in a pure imaginative way. Children and technology are our future.” Each book has ten Near Field Communication (NFC) tags embedded - the same technology used to make mobile payments. Tap the page and more information about how each technology actually works is launched on your device. Parents can decide how deep to dive with their children. All content is located on the internet and as the technologies evolve, the content will too. The Kickstarter campaign goes through the end of February. Click here to support the publication of the book. "This is the first book I've seen that creates a new mythology for our modern world." - Hilary Mason, Founder & CEO, Fast Forward Labs Visit http://bit.ly/iomt to preorder your copy today.