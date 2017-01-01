Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Swift or Objective-C for new iOS app in 2017?
3 points
by
beacham
32 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
This question was asked a little over a year ago on HN and I noticed many answers said something along the lines of "Give swift another year". What do you think now?
st3fan
12 minutes ago
Objective-C is a dead end. Swift.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply