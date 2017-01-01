Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Swift or Objective-C for new iOS app in 2017?
3 points by beacham 32 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
This question was asked a little over a year ago on HN and I noticed many answers said something along the lines of "Give swift another year". What do you think now?





Objective-C is a dead end. Swift.

