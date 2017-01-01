Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Announcing the 2017 class of Techstars Boulder (techstars.com)
Well remember a few years back meeting a local Michigan State University student who started an entrepreneurs group on campus by the name of Nathan Bashaw. That group known as Hackers and Hustlers now exists primarily as a Facebook group containing virtually every Michigan entrepreneur on the planet.

Bashaw's accomplishments have ended up in Techcrunch a few times. Among them helping a friend as the designer of a little site called Product Hunt. Been addicted to Hardbound's stories, just wished they'd get out an Android version so I can read them on my phone. So proud to see a local make good, just wish he'd stayed in East Lansing ;<).

