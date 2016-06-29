Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Really big numbers (oup.com)
10 points by Petiver 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





The write-up manages to misquote Rayo's huge entry

"The smallest number bigger than any finite number named by an expression in the language of set theory with a googol symbols or less"

into the relatively minute

"The least number that cannot be uniquely described by an expression of first-order set theory that contains no more than a googol (10^100) symbols."

by leaving out the crucial "bigger than". The latter is no more than #symbols ^ googol since any N descriptions cannot describe all of the first N+1 numbers...

Similarly, the proposed function F(n) is merely exponential in n.

reply


I think you're correct. For the same reason, the proposed "more quickly" growing G(n) is bounded by (constant + n)^n, which is not much of an improvement.

reply


The ultimate discussion of big numbers:

http://mrob.com/pub/math/largenum.html

This too:

https://johncarlosbaez.wordpress.com/2016/06/29/large-counta...

Literally to infinity and beyond! :-)

reply


Also worth a read (and also in the original articles comments): http://www.scottaaronson.com/writings/bignumbers.html

reply


That seems a little bit like cheating, in that you can calculate the number in the third turn - e.g., 111! - but as I understand it, to calculate Rayo's number, you basically have to calculate all the numbers that it's not.

reply


If you restrict yourself to calculable numbers, you're capped at the busy beaver number[1] for the number of rules you're willing to allow in your Turing machine.

[1]: http://www.scottaaronson.com/writings/bignumbers.html

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: