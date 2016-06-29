"The smallest number bigger than any finite number named by an expression in the language of set theory with a googol symbols or less"
into the relatively minute
"The least number that cannot be uniquely described by an expression of first-order set theory that contains no more than a googol (10^100) symbols."
by leaving out the crucial "bigger than".
The latter is no more than #symbols ^ googol
since any N descriptions cannot describe all of the first N+1 numbers...
Similarly, the proposed function F(n) is merely exponential in n.
reply
http://mrob.com/pub/math/largenum.html
This too:
https://johncarlosbaez.wordpress.com/2016/06/29/large-counta...
Literally to infinity and beyond! :-)
[1]: http://www.scottaaronson.com/writings/bignumbers.html
"The smallest number bigger than any finite number named by an expression in the language of set theory with a googol symbols or less"
into the relatively minute
"The least number that cannot be uniquely described by an expression of first-order set theory that contains no more than a googol (10^100) symbols."
by leaving out the crucial "bigger than". The latter is no more than #symbols ^ googol since any N descriptions cannot describe all of the first N+1 numbers...
Similarly, the proposed function F(n) is merely exponential in n.
reply