I now live in a country that is much freer, but for the first time since 1938, no longer has an active US ambassador, with no replacement in sight, since President Trump fired all US ambassadors to foreign countries on the afternoon of his inauguration... [0]
[0] - http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/donald-trum...
reply
[0] http://gizmodo.com/national-park-service-banned-from-tweetin...
"Congress shall make no law regarding..."
I guess Executive Orders can bypass all of that.
For example, your strict reading would suggest that the states could make a law restricting freedom of speech (&c). But the Supreme Court ruled in 1925 that the First Amendment precludes such actions by the states:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gitlow_v._New_York
For that matter, many employers can do that. I can say whatever I please, but not with my company name on it.
I now live in a country that is much freer, but for the first time since 1938, no longer has an active US ambassador, with no replacement in sight, since President Trump fired all US ambassadors to foreign countries on the afternoon of his inauguration... [0]
[0] - http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/donald-trum...
reply