Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Trump bans EPA employees from giving social media updates (thehill.com)
46 points by europa 45 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





I am looking for reasonable explanations for this, but keep coming up blank. I grew up in a country where this sort of censorship and fact hiding was the norm, and hated it.

I now live in a country that is much freer, but for the first time since 1938, no longer has an active US ambassador, with no replacement in sight, since President Trump fired all US ambassadors to foreign countries on the afternoon of his inauguration... [0]

[0] - http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/donald-trum...

reply


Also happening with the National Parks Service [0].

[0] http://gizmodo.com/national-park-service-banned-from-tweetin...

reply


It's downright impressive how comic-book-evil this administration is. Next up, the white house will presumably be moved to a volcano base with overly large ventilation shafts.

reply


It would be hard for Trump to get such an ambitious project done given his reputation for not paying contractors.

reply


I was curious if a case could be made for First Amendment rights, but I just re-read it...

"Congress shall make no law regarding..."

I guess Executive Orders can bypass all of that.

reply


It's important to remember that the Constitution is, in effect, more than just the text as you read it. All parts of the law, but particularly the Constitution, are "interpreted" by the judiciary, and these interpretations have the force of law. In particular, the First Amendment as interpreted by the courts is a lot more complicated than just what it says.

For example, your strict reading would suggest that the states could make a law restricting freedom of speech (&c). But the Supreme Court ruled in 1925 that the First Amendment precludes such actions by the states:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gitlow_v._New_York

reply


The president can't issue unconstitutional executive orders but has great powers over the executive branch which this falls under.

reply


Right. He can't stop you from saying what you want to say. He can stop you from saying what you want to say on an official Federal government platform.

For that matter, many employers can do that. I can say whatever I please, but not with my company name on it.

reply


Presedential power has grown a LOT in the past 50 years. I still think we have a strong enough constitution to prevent a Hitler, but not as sure as I would have been in the previous generation.

reply


1984 here we go

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: