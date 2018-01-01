Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Making the move from Scala to Go, and why we’re not going back (movio.co)
As it turned out, more flexibility led to devs writing code that others actually struggled to understand.

This is what happens in almost every language. Niftyness and the prospect of impressing your coworkers distorts the cost-benefit calculation. This is in addition to the true costs appearing months or years after the code is written, involving the interaction of complex factors, like increased cost of debugging.

"Clever" should be regarded as a limited resource. Also, the shop should encourage a culture where "clever" with regards to making code easier to understand should be valued above all else.

Agreed, but they also complained about map() and flatMap(). I have to think that eventually every developer can understand the more straightforward monads, functors, and Either - which, along with type aliases, IMO, can make code a lot more readable.

I think the more esoteric features should be reserved for complex code, especially if it's possible that those features can prove runtime correctness at compile time and result in easily-composable modules. I wouldn't expect more than one or two developers to need to develop such a subsystem, however, so the "clever" is used in isolation.

As the saying goes: it's easier to write code than understand it. Therefore if you write code as cleverly as you can, then by definition you're not smart enough to understand it...

I always work with a few developers that complain about my long variable names and aversion to certain shortcuts like ternary operators.

They don't understand that unclear code is probably the number one cause of technical debt. Nobody wants to waste time trying to understand it so they start to attach workarounds and it just keeps getting worse.

Some of their code is so "clever" that I've refactored the line with 7 method calls just to understand what the hell is going on.

Lambdas and fluent syntax make me quiver with fear. In the wrong hands they let you do unspeakable things

I don't agree that all languages are created equal in this regard. I think that there are cultural norms and expectations that come with certain languages that make them more or less susceptible to "cleverness."

For instance, python has never had the problems that ruby or perl had.

I don't agree that all languages are created equal in this regard.

I never said that. I'm only asserting that no language is completely immune, because hubristic cleverness is intermediate to stupidity and genius.

I think that there are cultural norms and expectations that come with certain languages that make them more or less susceptible to "cleverness."

Cultural norms can indeed help or hurt.

this is a developer problem not a language issue, i've seen "nifty" code in go just as well..

The design of a language/environment can sometimes exacerbate this particular developer problem. Because so much of the power of Smalltalk lay in its powerful debugging, weird proxy stuff had a potent impact.

Some languages make it easy to shoot yourself in the foot with nifty. I found Perl and Scala to be in that camp.

Scala is the latest whipping boy. It's a great language with tons of warts, but it actually acknowledges the warts.

Case in point, when Paul Phillips went after Scala (mentioned in the article), Odersky took some of that criticism to heart for the next iteration/rewrite of the Scala compiler. In an industry where everyone doubles down, that's extremely refreshing.

Scala's cognitive footprint can lead to misbehaving programmers, but clean Scala has its own elegance if the cuteness is avoided. The slowness I'll give you though :(.

* Despite his bellyaching, Paul Phillips never really left Scala the language (check his commit log), just the compiler team & lightbend.

Making the move from Go to X, and why we're not going back (2018)

Really well written. We have a similar story where we re wrote parts of our Java code in go and the build time has reduced from 15m to 3.6m! Coffee break to reading a small medium article.

Sounds more like moving away from a big jvm monolith is how they gained their speed.

Our Scala based microservices build in seconds.

Anyway, no idea who movio is, but cool they like go. Not sure why they needed to write Scala FUD in the process.

First Yammer, then LinkedIn, then Twitter, and now movio.co.

The exodus away from Scala continues.

Regarding LinkedIn, they are not moving away from Scala AFAIK. And Yammer was a long time ago. Note that Scala has improved quite a bit since then, especially with the release of 2.12.0 (Java 8 support).

I don't understand why, but there seems to be a lot of negativity aimed towards Scala. It's a solid language backed by the JVM, has great Java interop, and beautifully combines OOP and FP in a way I've never seen in any other language.

Yet every few weeks, you get a blog post detailing why Scala is a failure and how it will be dead in a few years. Seriously, what gives?

Twitter has not moved away from Scala.

Expedia continues to become larger and larger users of Scala.

> As a whole, Movio hosts a much broader and diverse set of opinions, so the “we” in this post accounts for Movio Cinema’s Red Squad only. Scala remains the primary language for some Squads at Movio.

