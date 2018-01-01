This is what happens in almost every language. Niftyness and the prospect of impressing your coworkers distorts the cost-benefit calculation. This is in addition to the true costs appearing months or years after the code is written, involving the interaction of complex factors, like increased cost of debugging.
"Clever" should be regarded as a limited resource. Also, the shop should encourage a culture where "clever" with regards to making code easier to understand should be valued above all else.
I think the more esoteric features should be reserved for complex code, especially if it's possible that those features can prove runtime correctness at compile time and result in easily-composable modules. I wouldn't expect more than one or two developers to need to develop such a subsystem, however, so the "clever" is used in isolation.
They don't understand that unclear code is probably the number one cause of technical debt. Nobody wants to waste time trying to understand it so they start to attach workarounds and it just keeps getting worse.
Some of their code is so "clever" that I've refactored the line with 7 method calls just to understand what the hell is going on.
Lambdas and fluent syntax make me quiver with fear. In the wrong hands they let you do unspeakable things
For instance, python has never had the problems that ruby or perl had.
I never said that. I'm only asserting that no language is completely immune, because hubristic cleverness is intermediate to stupidity and genius.
I think that there are cultural norms and expectations that come with certain languages that make them more or less susceptible to "cleverness."
Cultural norms can indeed help or hurt.
Case in point, when Paul Phillips went after Scala (mentioned in the article), Odersky took some of that criticism to heart for the next iteration/rewrite of the Scala compiler. In an industry where everyone doubles down, that's extremely refreshing.
Scala's cognitive footprint can lead to misbehaving programmers, but clean Scala has its own elegance if the cuteness is avoided. The slowness I'll give you though :(.
* Despite his bellyaching, Paul Phillips never really left Scala the language (check his commit log), just the compiler team & lightbend.
Our Scala based microservices build in seconds.
Anyway, no idea who movio is, but cool they like go. Not sure why they needed to write Scala FUD in the process.
The exodus away from Scala continues.
I don't understand why, but there seems to be a lot of negativity aimed towards Scala. It's a solid language backed by the JVM, has great Java interop, and beautifully combines OOP and FP in a way I've never seen in any other language.
Yet every few weeks, you get a blog post detailing why Scala is a failure and how it will be dead in a few years. Seriously, what gives?
