iOS and MacOS Developers Can Now Respond to Reviews (apple.com)
69 points by keehun 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 40 comments | favorite





What I was really hoping for is a solution to the problem of every app begging me for a review after upgrading.

I get a "please review" popup pretty much every day. When I got back from Christmas vacation and synced a bunch of apps, my iPhone was painful to use for about three days and every app begged for my help.

I actually review apps I use and like, I just wish I didn't have to do it every update to help keep the developer eating.

I review every app that annoys me with a review popup, and voice my opinion about my most recent memory of the app (the annoying popup, 1 star).

Seems like enough people have started doing it that app developers no longger do this that much, at least on Android. There was even an article how to properly beg for reviews. Boils down to:

* Do it after you have delighted the user, not during startup.

* Do it respectfully without annoying the user (e.g. with an additional entry in a long scrolling list, not a modal dialog).

* Ask the user whether they're happy. If they say no, ask if they want to provide feedback (which you then read and act upon), if they say yes, you ask them if they're willing to leave a review. If they don't want to provide feedback/a review, you leave them alone.

Please don't give an app a 1 star review just because they ask for a review. Apple and Android have made ratings incredibly important, and the vast majority of happy users never take the time to review. You get some happy users rating, and a disproportionate number of unhappy users. Asking people (at an appropriate time) is the only way to level the field.

We've had a few 5.0 releases of our iOS app, but usually a few silly 1 star reviews make that impossible and knock us down to 4.5. Too many of those are "uggg, don't ask me to review, 1 star".

Secondly, the 3rd items you list is actually a dark pattern. If you are going to ask users to review, let them be honest. Directing 5 stars to app store and 4 or fewer to an internal system is gaming the system.

When an app nags me for a review, it really gets in the way and hinders my usage of it. A bad review is a totally legitimate response to that.

If this is your only solution to biased reviews, then you have no solution, you just have a way to move the problem around some. If you don't want silly one-star reviews complaining about the prompt, don't interrupt people when they're trying to get something done.

Wow, you sound like a very busy person doing important things.


It's a minor inconvenience, and my retaliation is in proportion to that.


> Please don't give an app a 1 star review just because they ask for a review.

Perhaps don't pop up things begging for reviews?

There doesn't seem to be any way of turning it off ("Disable app review requests") for people, thus these kind of user responses. :/

It's not gaming the system.

If the user is unhappy, leaving a review won't make them happy. Providing support via some other mechanism to try and fix their issue, that's what makes them happy.

If the user is already happy, they don't need support. But maybe they'd like to leave a review to tell other people that they're happy.

It sounds like you think the rating system is there for developers, it isn't. Those one star reviews because you're nagging your clients is good for me as a user because it's an indication I don't want to use your app.

It seem suboptimal to sabotage the sales and marketing of apps you use on a regular basis by leaving 1 star reviews.

This is what I meant by keep the developer eating.... and providing updates.

I really dislike that last technique in your list. Attempting to select only the people who like the app is an obvious thing to do as a developer, but as a user it seriously hurts the usefulness of reviews.

"Using the SKStoreReviewController API, you can ask users to rate or review your app while they're using it"

It sounds like this is the first step to a solution - route applications through this class and then Apple can add a preference to "take no action if nagged for reviews."

It looks like that's exactly what they've done. There's a screenshot of the setting buried in here: https://9to5mac.com/2017/01/24/ios-10-3-beta-1/

Now I just want an option to forbid apps repeatedly asking me to turn on notifications, and repeatedly asking me to get on a wifi network.

According to Gruber / Apple it's a max of three prompts per year, regardless of version.

https://twitter.com/gruber/status/824022727870861316

[UPDATE] There's also an App Store setting so you can disable requests:

https://youtu.be/_qA5p9dQGas?t=2m40s

There's an unfortunate cause of excessive app rating prompts — what's shown in search results/top charts/other areas is the average of the latest version, not the overall aggregate.

If you're at a company that does scheduled releases (e.g. once every three weeks), you'll need to continually ask people to review the app to keep that rating high.

Otherwise you only get ratings from new users and users that are discontent with the particular version. It's rare that people who have already rated the app 5-stars will continually go out of their way to rate the app 5-stars again without prompting.

Well, it's a start?

I know I'm not the first to stay it, but I'm still so shocked how limited the Mac App Store is. No trial versions, no in-app purchases, no subscriptions, etc. This has led to companies like Bohemian (makers of Sketch) [1] leaving the Mac App Store.

I'm not being facetious when I ask people more knowledgeable than me: why does Apple put so little effort into the store? Is it just too small to warrant their attention? It just seems to me like they don't even try.

http://bohemiancoding.tumblr.com/post/134322691555/leaving-t...

The Mac App Store already supports both in-app purchases and subscriptions, and we currently leverage that to offer free trials of two of our apps (OmniGraffle and OmniPlan) and will soon extend that to the rest of our product line (OmniFocus and OmniOutliner).

I shared more details about this on our blog a few months ago:

https://www.omnigroup.com/blog/providing-the-best-possible-a...

I thought time-limited trials were not permitted in the Mac App Store? How did this get through the review process?

Don't forget that Apple's draconian sandboxing limitations restrict entire categories of desktop applications from being sold on the Mac App Store.

When you've got an application like Coda from Panic that can't even manage to exist on the Store, that should be a sign that the thing needs to change.

Limited from a developer perspective but fantastic from a consumer one (except maybe the trial version stuff).

It would be fantastic if I could actually buy the tools I use every day, e.g. Little Snitch, iStat Menus, Rogue Amoeba stuff, etc. etc.

Not so fantastic, because it resets the ratings every update, which translates in developers constantly begging for stars...

Every update may be a bit excessive, but it's better than never. A review is made at a point in time and a product can get better or worse over time. If I ever get begged for stars though the app gets one star.

I do agree resetting the ratings at every update is a big hassle. I wonder why Apple doesn't have the reviewer determine whether or not the rating should be reset. Perhaps that would introduce too much power to the reviewer(s?).

Do you think it's a fantastic experience because it's simple?

I know that most people that post on HN are early adopters and trend toward power users, but they also use a lot more apps in total than my casual computer-using friends.

> Do you think it's a fantastic experience because it's simple?

I thinks it's fantastic because the don't allow nickle and dimeing customers.

What I find pretty awful is all of the apps I bought aren't being upgraded even though they were really great when I bought them. I'd even pay money to upgrade them. So sad to see all that wasted effort.

Title is incorrect. It isn't going to be available until iOS 10.3 ships.

Any word on whether replies will be limited to one, or if you could have very long threads of messages going back and forth between a user and the developer?

Also, curious if developers will be able to respond to old reviews written before this was the policy. I'm thinking so.

Been hoping for this ever since the App Store was released, especially after being able to do it on the Google Play store for some time.

Does anybody know what precautions or safeguards will be put in place to prevent fraudulent self-ratings?

For instance, a malicious app could falsify the user data before submitting it using the new API, dark patterns in the feedback form (1 star could be the highest rating), or just omit sending in poor reviews altogether.

It looks like the API is just a single "requestReview" call, and the UI and submission is handled outside the program's control.

See the Dash fiasco for how complex the issue is and how it is getting some attention at the highest levels of Apple.

We could debate all day (see the other threads) about that particular case, but the bottom line is they're at least aware of potential abuses and working on them.

Don't they have a review process? Surely they'd just check all the places you use the new API.

Yeah I’m pretty sure you’d have to use private APIs to be able to fake reviews using the new controller. They’d probably ban your developer account if you tried this. Don’t think it would be worth it.

They have the ability to run views entirely out of process. I can't guarantee they're doing it here, but I don't think it would be hard for them to make it completely immune even to private API abuse.

I'd like to think Apple would catch those apps very quickly.

That's great news, and can only lead to, if nothing else, better informed users and a more engaged developer.

Wow, this is great news! It's doesn't address all of the systemic issues with the App Store, but it does show they at least are paying a little bit of attention... here's hope that they're working on fixing more!

It's about bloody time.

