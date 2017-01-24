I get a "please review" popup pretty much every day. When I got back from Christmas vacation and synced a bunch of apps, my iPhone was painful to use for about three days and every app begged for my help.
I actually review apps I use and like, I just wish I didn't have to do it every update to help keep the developer eating.
Seems like enough people have started doing it that app developers no longger do this that much, at least on Android. There was even an article how to properly beg for reviews. Boils down to:
* Do it after you have delighted the user, not during startup.
* Do it respectfully without annoying the user (e.g. with an additional entry in a long scrolling list, not a modal dialog).
* Ask the user whether they're happy. If they say no, ask if they want to provide feedback (which you then read and act upon), if they say yes, you ask them if they're willing to leave a review. If they don't want to provide feedback/a review, you leave them alone.
We've had a few 5.0 releases of our iOS app, but usually a few silly 1 star reviews make that impossible and knock us down to 4.5. Too many of those are "uggg, don't ask me to review, 1 star".
Secondly, the 3rd items you list is actually a dark pattern. If you are going to ask users to review, let them be honest. Directing 5 stars to app store and 4 or fewer to an internal system is gaming the system.
If this is your only solution to biased reviews, then you have no solution, you just have a way to move the problem around some. If you don't want silly one-star reviews complaining about the prompt, don't interrupt people when they're trying to get something done.
Perhaps don't pop up things begging for reviews?
There doesn't seem to be any way of turning it off ("Disable app review requests") for people, thus these kind of user responses. :/
If the user is unhappy, leaving a review won't make them happy. Providing support via some other mechanism to try and fix their issue, that's what makes them happy.
If the user is already happy, they don't need support. But maybe they'd like to leave a review to tell other people that they're happy.
This is what I meant by keep the developer eating.... and providing updates.
It sounds like this is the first step to a solution - route applications through this class and then Apple can add a preference to "take no action if nagged for reviews."
https://twitter.com/gruber/status/824022727870861316
[UPDATE] There's also an App Store setting so you can disable requests:
https://youtu.be/_qA5p9dQGas?t=2m40s
If you're at a company that does scheduled releases (e.g. once every three weeks), you'll need to continually ask people to review the app to keep that rating high.
Otherwise you only get ratings from new users and users that are discontent with the particular version. It's rare that people who have already rated the app 5-stars will continually go out of their way to rate the app 5-stars again without prompting.
I know I'm not the first to stay it, but I'm still so shocked how limited the Mac App Store is. No trial versions, no in-app purchases, no subscriptions, etc. This has led to companies like Bohemian (makers of Sketch) [1] leaving the Mac App Store.
I'm not being facetious when I ask people more knowledgeable than me: why does Apple put so little effort into the store? Is it just too small to warrant their attention? It just seems to me like they don't even try.
http://bohemiancoding.tumblr.com/post/134322691555/leaving-t...
I shared more details about this on our blog a few months ago:
https://www.omnigroup.com/blog/providing-the-best-possible-a...
When you've got an application like Coda from Panic that can't even manage to exist on the Store, that should be a sign that the thing needs to change.
I know that most people that post on HN are early adopters and trend toward power users, but they also use a lot more apps in total than my casual computer-using friends.
I thinks it's fantastic because the don't allow nickle and dimeing customers.
Also, curious if developers will be able to respond to old reviews written before this was the policy. I'm thinking so.
Been hoping for this ever since the App Store was released, especially after being able to do it on the Google Play store for some time.
For instance, a malicious app could falsify the user data before submitting it using the new API, dark patterns in the feedback form (1 star could be the highest rating), or just omit sending in poor reviews altogether.
We could debate all day (see the other threads) about that particular case, but the bottom line is they're at least aware of potential abuses and working on them.
