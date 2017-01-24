Well, no surprise here, because they told us what they would do if elected. And this is just a continuation of what happened towards the end of the last Bush admin when govt scientists were required to clear any publicly-directed communication with political appointees.
To use an analogy: Samsung should be forthright to the public about exploding Note 7's. But that doesn't mean that Samsung's engineering department should be issuing its own press releases.
A) executive branch departments should not be doing public research into environmental, agriculture, and other issues.
B) The President should vet all such research for accuracy before being made public, despite not having scientific experience in these fields.
C) The President should vet all such research for political reasons, and refuse to publicize research that conflicts with his or her agenda regardless of the accuracy of the research.
You must agree with one of these. I don't.
A better argument would say that these agencies have been staffed with folks who have irreconcilable ideological disagreements with Trump about the proper role and extent of federal regulation. If firing them en mass is infeasible, restricting their ability to undermine his agenda may be the next best option.
I think your analogy is reasonable to a point, although corporations and governments are very different. To continue it, is the president going to be forthright to the public about climate change, if the EPA is no longer allowed to issue its own press releases?
Same goes for the government. I don't want it to be a black box.
"If you don't have anything to hide.."
Somehow I doubt it.
The Constitution hasn't been respected in decades. There is an entrenched deep state in the US, controlled by powerful corporate and industrial interests that are accountable to no one.
We have a very good search engine called The Google. If you bother to use it, you'll find other crazy stuff that Trump, Rick Perry and others in his administration said during the campaign.
No, an "an internal email sent to staff at [the USDA's] Agricultural Research Service unit this week calling for a suspension of 'public-facing documents, including news releases and photos, WAS FLAWED AND...NEW GUIDANCE WOULD BE ISSUED TO REPLACE IT" [1] (emphasis mine).
From what I can tell, Popular Science got this drivel from this Buzzfeed article [2].
> WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has instituted a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or grants, part of a broader communications clampdown within the executive branch.
2. Buzzfeed notes that in addition to the leaked (and therefore questionable) policy emails, in fact there have been no new social media posts from the agencies in question.
