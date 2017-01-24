Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What we actually lose when the USDA and EPA can’t talk to the public (popsci.com)
On Monday, news broke that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is now barred from communicating with the public. That means no press releases, blogs, messages, or social media postings. And early this morning, Buzzfeed revealed that The US Department of Agriculture has banned scientists and other employees in its Agricultural Research Service division from sharing the results of its taxpayer-funded research with the broader public.

Well, no surprise here, because they told us what they would do if elected. And this is just a continuation of what happened towards the end of the last Bush admin when govt scientists were required to clear any publicly-directed communication with political appointees.

The Constitution commits the executive branch to the control of an elected official: the President. Direct communications with the public undermines the notion that agencies are simply bodies that exist to assist the President, and reinforces the notion that they are an unelected fourth branch of government with their own continuity and agendas.

To use an analogy: Samsung should be forthright to the public about exploding Note 7's. But that doesn't mean that Samsung's engineering department should be issuing its own press releases.

So which of these is your argument?

A) executive branch departments should not be doing public research into environmental, agriculture, and other issues.

B) The President should vet all such research for accuracy before being made public, despite not having scientific experience in these fields.

C) The President should vet all such research for political reasons, and refuse to publicize research that conflicts with his or her agenda regardless of the accuracy of the research.

You must agree with one of these. I don't.

My point is descriptive, not prescriptive. "Should" is besides the point. But since you asked: (D) The President should put in place a process for agencies to recommend release of reports, relying in good faith on agency recommendations in doing so while retaining ultimate authority and accountability over what is released.

That's a good argument that the president shouldn't formally be denied this power. But it doesn't rebut the claim that it's a bad sign, and that the public might reasonably want to keep track of those signs. Likewise, many tech companies have engineering blogs, and it's reasonable for people to interpret this transparency as a good sign.

A better argument would say that these agencies have been staffed with folks who have irreconcilable ideological disagreements with Trump about the proper role and extent of federal regulation. If firing them en mass is infeasible, restricting their ability to undermine his agenda may be the next best option.

I agree it's a very bad sign.

Sure, but when the executive branch is also waging a disinformation campaign on undisputable facts, where merely saying things makes them true, is going to have consequences.

Has the president set up an alternative system to promptly and comprehensively communicate public research to the public? Has he given any indication as to what problem this action is solving? Why has he chosen only these particular departments to muzzle? Aren't the press departments of every other executive agency continuing to reinforce the notion that they are an unelected fourth branch of government with their own continuity and agendas?

I think your analogy is reasonable to a point, although corporations and governments are very different. To continue it, is the president going to be forthright to the public about climate change, if the EPA is no longer allowed to issue its own press releases?

If his press sec is any indication, he will only allow their narrative to be told which will more than likely be filled with lies and omissions.

Ok, agreed. However: if I'm a Samsung shareholder, I want some insight into what's going on there. The law requires them to be transparent. And for good reason. Sunlight is a great disinfectant.

Same goes for the government. I don't want it to be a black box.

"If you don't have anything to hide.."

Would you be arguing that if Hillary Clinton had won and ordered the FBI to stop communicating with the public?

Somehow I doubt it.

The Constitution doesn't change depending on who is in power. I happen to agree with the folks that think the administrative state is basically unconstitutional: https://www.cato.org/pubs/regulation/regv22n2/delegation.pdf. But I'd also love for Congress to pass laws outright banning coal use, gasoline cars, and dumping pollutants into waterways.

> But I'd also love for Congress to pass laws outright banning coal use, gasoline cars, and dumping pollutants into waterways.

The Constitution hasn't been respected in decades. There is an entrenched deep state in the US, controlled by powerful corporate and industrial interests that are accountable to no one.

reply


I can't answer for that person, but I certainly would.

Exactly correct. The EPA in particular was created by an executive order, rather than by Congress, so theoretically President Trump could make it disappear by executive order.

For thoroughness, the EPA was proposed by an executive order from Nixon that was sent to and ratified by both houses of congress. It was mostly a consolidation and strengthening of roles previous distributed throughout the executive branch, and was a response to widespread concern about the environment as well as the executive branch's legal responsibility to implement laws such as NEPA.

reply


Who is "they told us what they would do if elected"? The department heads?

Well, assuming you just step out from a space ship, Trump himself has stated that he doesn't believe in climate change, that it's a Chinese hoax or something of that nature.

We have a very good search engine called The Google. If you bother to use it, you'll find other crazy stuff that Trump, Rick Perry and others in his administration said during the campaign.

> On Monday, news broke that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is now barred from communicating with the public

No, an "an internal email sent to staff at [the USDA's] Agricultural Research Service unit this week calling for a suspension of 'public-facing documents, including news releases and photos, WAS FLAWED AND...NEW GUIDANCE WOULD BE ISSUED TO REPLACE IT" [1] (emphasis mine).

From what I can tell, Popular Science got this drivel from this Buzzfeed article [2].

[1] http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-usda-idUSKBN1582...

[2] https://www.buzzfeed.com/dinograndoni/trump-usda?utm_term=.q...

No, similar things happened at multiple agencies. The EPA was one of them.

http://www.nytimes.com/aponline/2017/01/24/us/politics/ap-us...

> WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has instituted a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or grants, part of a broader communications clampdown within the executive branch.

1. After we got caught saying "no more public communications", we are going to find a nicer way to say "no more public communications".

2. Buzzfeed notes that in addition to the leaked (and therefore questionable) policy emails, in fact there have been no new social media posts from the agencies in question.

The EPA order is real, and separate from the USDA one: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/environmental-protection...

Making America Great! Democrat and independent Trump voters should pat themselves on the back!

