This seems inaccurate. The phrase "strongly recommend" appears once in the manpage, where it is strongly recommended that you use either the standard libc resolver API, with libnss_resolve, or the D-Bus API.
Applications should be using the libc resolver API instead of implementing DNS themselves. There are some applications like Chrome that implement DNS themselves because they care very much about DNS; those applications presumably know how to do all the things systemd-resolved does. Everyone else should get name resolution functionality from libc. That's what you've been supposed to do for decades, and it's a standard UNIX interface. That standard interface supports things like LLMNR that you don't get if you implement DNS yourself.
Unfortunately, the standard UNIX interface is synchronous, which is why libraries like ares or adns exist. If you want to use such a library, you can point it at 127.0.0.53, but you still have the limitations of what can be expressed in DNS. (And you're still using a nonstandard API to speak to libares or libadns.) No API exists that is standard, async, and does everything that libc getaddrinfo() is capable of doing. So systemd built one.
That's pretty standard behavior for systemd: implement compatibility interfaces where they exist, recommend them if they're good (systemd explicitly recommends /etc/fstab over writing native mount units, because /etc/fstab is a perfectly good format), implement them anyway if they're not, and write a better API, based on D-Bus, when needed. The latter bit not going through a multi-implementer standards committee isn't great, but it's nowhere near as bad as presented.
Anyway, this is completely irrelevant to the rest of the analysis, which seems absolutely correct, and I'm not sure why the author included this parting shot.
Everybody loves kicking systemd as they re-invent various wheels; see... even I can't resist!
