Mark Zuckerberg Says He's Not Running for President
(
buzzfeed.com
)
3 points
by
coloneltcb
18 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
cblock811
5 minutes ago
I'm sorry but why are people even writing about this when we JUST had the inauguration. I guess people read articles like this because they enjoy hearing the hypothetical situation? Seems like a grand waste of time to me but someone feel free to enlighten me.
reply
jack9
7 minutes ago
Why would he run? His political support is purely from economic interests and the public treats him like a pariah at every turn. Maybe if he wrote a book about the art of the tweet or something, he might have a chance in 30 years.
reply
Cozumel
2 minutes ago
Sounds like the start of a drip advertising campaign!
reply
rick_perez
6 minutes ago
He's still young. When he's bored with Facebook and is looking for a new challenge, I predict he will run for some sort of office.
reply
