Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Mark Zuckerberg Says He's Not Running for President (buzzfeed.com)
3 points by coloneltcb 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





I'm sorry but why are people even writing about this when we JUST had the inauguration. I guess people read articles like this because they enjoy hearing the hypothetical situation? Seems like a grand waste of time to me but someone feel free to enlighten me.

reply


Why would he run? His political support is purely from economic interests and the public treats him like a pariah at every turn. Maybe if he wrote a book about the art of the tweet or something, he might have a chance in 30 years.

reply


Sounds like the start of a drip advertising campaign!

reply


He's still young. When he's bored with Facebook and is looking for a new challenge, I predict he will run for some sort of office.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: