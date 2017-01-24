Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Microsoft Appoints Kevin Scott as CTO (microsoft.com)
Was linkedin really known for their engineering? Honest question I don't recall ever hearing anything good or bad.

Yes, for starters they wrote things like Kafka and Samza there @ LinkedIn. I consider this post required reading for anyone wanting to build serious business distributed data pipelines, and guess where it came from? :)

https://engineering.linkedin.com/distributed-systems/log-wha...

Microsoft's technology portfolio & research /far outstrips/ anything LinkedIn did or would encounter.

I'd guess that this appointment is Cloud/Azure related.

World class engineers (especially data eng) who built some amazing open source things, but internally was a mess.

The reason LinkedIn is a terrible product is because it was mired internally by chronically poor engineering leadership and product politics. Nothing ever got shipped. This new rollout is nice but 5 years too late.

I'm really hoping the MSFT buy will change things, as I really believe in the product and there are some great engineers there.

A number of notable opensource projects in the big data space were started at LinkedIn. Kafka is probably the most prominent example but there are others too. So I'd say they're fairly known for their engineering. You definitely don't get good projects like that coming out of a company without really good engineers making them.

Yes, they kind of overdid it in fact. They created Kafka, for example

Kafka, Samza, Databus, etc. LinkedIn is pretty capable when it comes to engineering. From what I've seen, most people's beef with LI tends to be product-related

pretty much every big company in silicon valley is known for their engineering talent, since top talent just moves around from company to company (e.g: lots of ex-googlers, ex-facebook, etc).

Kind of interesting because I assume Microsoft has deep technical talent in operating system kernel and user space design.

But they chose someone who I assume must be a distributed computing ("web/cloud") guy instead. I guess that's where they see the bulk of their business being in the future.

If I were a kernel/os hacker at MS my end game would be to do something fun at MS Research, not head to CTO.

I would think his role as CTO is less specifically about one field like distributed computing and more about creating a coherent vision over the whole of Microsoft which has been lacking for a long time .

Microsoft has a vision, it just had problems executing on it. Those who paid attention knew of what was coming these years because of their infamous 10 year vision and interim video releases they had. Terrible at execution and I hope this guy can help that.

A story about some random dude's promotion to CTO is at the top of HN eh?

Must be a slow day. Cool 'news'.

