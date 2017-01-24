Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Wal-Mart to cut 200 e-commerce jobs in California (marketwatch.com)
13 points by lxe 51 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





> We don't need as many senior people and there is some aspect that is performance related.

I wasn't directly impacted by this, but from the few instances I've seen, the people being ousted seem to be those that had questioned tech. decisions. They were people who did badly during our review process.

For instance we have a brand new react server side rendering based platform. I think the performance of that framework is somewhere around 2 concurrent requests per virtual machine. And we're bragging about our performance chops publicly: https://medium.com/walmartlabs/using-electrode-to-improve-re...

Wal-Mart has many problems, I don't think too many experienced engineers is one of them.

reply


From linkedin I gather they have around 3000 people. Not sure if that includes jet.com employees also. So <1% are laid off. I got a call few months back for position in Reston VA. They never proceeded after initial call.

Edit: It should <10% or ~7% as another commenter corrected me.

reply


200 of 3000 is around 7%, not .7%

reply


You are of course right. I was talking to my brother about some other layoffs and there it was around 1% and so I just plopped that number here without calculating.

reply


"We don't need as many senior people..." said Mr. Toporek.

Interesting. I wonder if that's management, or senior technical roles. Not surprising that there's some overlap after the jet.com acquisition though.

reply


I'm sure it's just in general. I mean, look how well Circuit City did after getting rid of their most senior people.

reply


This time last year they were aggressively hiring - was there FY that bad in earnings?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: