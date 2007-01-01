Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What's all this fuss about Erlang? (2007) (pragprog.com)
36 points by krat0sprakhar 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite





> Your Erlang program should just run N times faster on an N core processor

But only if your program is embarrassingly parallel with at least N times available parallelism in the first place! If you have one of those it's already trivial to write a version that runs N times faster on N cores in C, Java, multi-process Python, whatever.

If your program has sequential or less parallel phases or needs to communicate then you are subject to Amdahl's law like you always were.

Armstrong has that claim in the Erlang book and I was gobsmacked to see it written down with no caveat or mention of the limits from Amdahl's law whatsoever. I was sure it was a joke and it would be followed by 'ha ha ha of course not - nobody knows how to achieve that despite decades of intensive research', but no it's a serious claim made with a straight face. Erlang's solved it!

Erlang helps you write parallel programs... but only if you program is entirely parallel in the first place.

reply


Dave Thomas has described Elixir as follows: "Elixir took the Erlang virtual machine, BEAM, and put a sensible face on it. It gives you all the power of Erlang plus a powerful macro system."[1]

[1] https://startlearningelixir.com/elixir-for-rubyists

reply


This was back in a brief period when Erlang was being hyped by people as a potential Next Big Thing. Unfortunately it never really got that much momentum though, until Elixir and Phoenix came along.

reply


I've always thought that Erlang would be more successful if it had a better deployment story, along the lines of Go or Rust: e.g. if you had the option of baking an Erlang runtime into a static binary. As it stands, software like ejabberd and rabbitmq are pretty ugly in OS package form (because distro maintainers think such packages need to rely on a common, usually very old, Erlang runtime, instead of allowing them to vendor it in as you're supposed to.)

Now that I think of it, Canonical's push toward "snaps" (sandboxed and vendored—but not fully containerized—software bundles, as a package format) might bring a flourishing of Erlang-based application software, given that it's much more compatible with Erlang's style of release-management.

reply


please, more sources and links? i would love to package up an entire elixir app as an rpm to a rhel7 target that has no internet connection. so the package/binary needs to have everything including erlang. i am not afraid of compiling from source. is the answer distillery or something else entirely?

reply


Erlang's secret sauce is OTP.

reply


I think the "more cores == faster" benefit is overstated.

Without jit Erlang is so slow that languages without concurrency support will kill it. It's even more overstated when something like Go can mostly scale as well over multiple cores but be x times faster while doing so. Not to mention it's 10 years later and we haven't seen massively parallel architectures take off.

I suspect other languages are going to fold the good parts of Erlang/BEAM into them and limit its long-term adoption.

reply


I think the "more cores == faster" benefit is overstated.

I've tried to create servers for massively multiplayer games in Clojure and Go. What I've found is that it "takes some doing" to be able to efficiently use many processors in parallel. You can't just slap on a pmap call in Clojure or do the equivalent cheesy channel trick in Golang and have good utilization of all your cores in parallel.

It's even more overstated when something like Go can mostly scale as well over multiple cores but be x times faster while doing so.

For what value of "mostly scale as well?" For me, that means doing a little extra design/architecting to break out your Golang server process into multiple worker processes.

it's 10 years later and we haven't seen massively parallel architectures take off.

Because there are still barriers that are a bit too large. You either wind up having to do weird things to do what amounts to efficiently passing data between cores, or you end up using a slower language that's a bit far from the computing mainstream.

reply


Can you elaborate on how you implemented those servers? Would you still use Clojure or Go for them now? If not, what alternative do you suggest?

reply


> fold the good parts of Erlang/BEAM into them

A lot easier said than done, because there are a lot of really fundamental decisions about Erlang that make it what it is. You can't just slap on a scheduler for instance, or Erlang style processes.

Go is probably the closest thing, and it's still lacking some things like the supervision tree.

Erlang is certainly not 'the answer' in terms of computationally intensive anything, for the foreseeable future.

reply


so many people (including me from time to time) misunderstand "computaionally expensive" that I think Elixir/erlang/beam will serve a lot of systems/apps well for a long time until they really see a need for "intense" computation

reply


The slowness of Erlang was a conscious decision. You're supposed to offload all the computationally intensive things to native code. That may not be ideal for your use case and a PITA, but it's how the language and runtime was designed. I would guess Erlang would do (if it isn't already doing) well in HPC as the thing that coordinates all the Fortran code.

reply


> ...It's even more overstated when something like Go can mostly scale as well over multiple cores but be x times faster while doing so... > I suspect other languages are going to fold the good parts of Erlang/BEAM into them and limit its long-term adoption.

Comparing a bare-metal-but-with-GC language like Go to a miniature operating system like Erlang isn't quite fair -- in comparison, Go is missing an actor model, buffered CSP, crash supervision, hot upgrades, remote console/tracing/debugging, and built-in clustering (to name a few).

Once other languages adopt "enough" of the BEAM featureset, they'll have similar performance.

reply


Hot upgrades and remote debugging are front in center in lisp and it has excellent performance. Even so, there's no general consensus among programmers about whether hot code reloading is preferred to static binaries.

The actor model is a choice of implementation. Crash supervision stands out, but that's not necessary and is part of the Erlang culture - let it crash. It's not as important in other languages with a different underlying belief about errors.

What features mean BEAM must necessarily be slow?

Just to be clear: I really like Erlang. It obviously has different features than a lot of languages and most are aimed towards a certain goal: uptime. But if you can give just a little on that (and you might not have to at all), you can get most of those advantages with a different feature set.

I wonder out of the Erlang experiment which are the objectively better features and which are just really cool?

reply


The ways that massively parallel architectures have taken off are in GPU programming and they interact with them using the languages that they would have already done. C/C++ libraries that either use them directly or provide an interface to Python / Lua / Java etc...

reply


Unfortunately, I think you're correct.

Anecdote: I used Erlang, over the course of several years, for very-high-level bot behavior and multi-player mission control, where performance was much less important than the things Erlang provides, but I still had issues with it. Nonetheless, I felt it had given me great leverage, and I thanked Joe Armstrong profusely, when I met him at a conference. Later at the con, I asked a panel whether there were active efforts at improving performance, perhaps with a JIT. They seemed to take it as an attack, and suggested that if I need performance, I should use another language. I mostly write in Clojure now.

reply


Agreed. I don't think there is a big fuss about Erlang anymore. Still it's an interesting language from an acidemic perspective if not from a practical one.

reply


> How do programmers fix these problems? They don’t. They pray.

Ah! No, Joe, that's what you do.

Most of developers have figured out how to do concurrency and parallelism with mutable state and locks. It's not as hard as you make it sound and it's supported in a lot of languages which, as opposed to Erlang, are statically typed, hence much more suitable to the kind of large scale software you describe.

And yes, that was already true in 2007.

reply


If I am totally honest. Most of the code where I was pretty sure I had figured out the whole mutable states and locks thing has another developer looking at it right now and cursing me under his breath.

reply


I'm investigating an issue with a deployment where a process keeps crashing with the log.fatal("not reachable"). I already fixed 3 potential race conditions and still not sure if and when I'll get my next email basically telling me "haha it's still reachable". Yesterday my neighbor came to my door to ask if everything is okay because I cried "aber warum?" (but why?) out loud.

tl;dr: Don't be that programmer :)

reply


Do you realize how silly this sounds? You are disregarding not only Erlang, but decades of research and development on concurrent programming best practices. Immutability has been promoted for parallel programming since the 1970s. For the past fifteen years, even languages like C++ have moved to promote this style of programming.

(Also, Erlang has a compile-time static type checker, if type safety is something you're after.)

reply


You have a more optimistic view of the average level of skill and knowledge of developers than I would. Basic concurrency bugs strike all the time, and a lot of people don't know what they don't know, until they've been burned a few times.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: