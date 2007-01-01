But only if your program is embarrassingly parallel with at least N times available parallelism in the first place! If you have one of those it's already trivial to write a version that runs N times faster on N cores in C, Java, multi-process Python, whatever.
If your program has sequential or less parallel phases or needs to communicate then you are subject to Amdahl's law like you always were.
Armstrong has that claim in the Erlang book and I was gobsmacked to see it written down with no caveat or mention of the limits from Amdahl's law whatsoever. I was sure it was a joke and it would be followed by 'ha ha ha of course not - nobody knows how to achieve that despite decades of intensive research', but no it's a serious claim made with a straight face. Erlang's solved it!
Erlang helps you write parallel programs... but only if you program is entirely parallel in the first place.
Now that I think of it, Canonical's push toward "snaps" (sandboxed and vendored—but not fully containerized—software bundles, as a package format) might bring a flourishing of Erlang-based application software, given that it's much more compatible with Erlang's style of release-management.
Without jit Erlang is so slow that languages without concurrency support will kill it. It's even more overstated when something like Go can mostly scale as well over multiple cores but be x times faster while doing so. Not to mention it's 10 years later and we haven't seen massively parallel architectures take off.
I suspect other languages are going to fold the good parts of Erlang/BEAM into them and limit its long-term adoption.
I've tried to create servers for massively multiplayer games in Clojure and Go. What I've found is that it "takes some doing" to be able to efficiently use many processors in parallel. You can't just slap on a pmap call in Clojure or do the equivalent cheesy channel trick in Golang and have good utilization of all your cores in parallel.
It's even more overstated when something like Go can mostly scale as well over multiple cores but be x times faster while doing so.
For what value of "mostly scale as well?" For me, that means doing a little extra design/architecting to break out your Golang server process into multiple worker processes.
it's 10 years later and we haven't seen massively parallel architectures take off.
Because there are still barriers that are a bit too large. You either wind up having to do weird things to do what amounts to efficiently passing data between cores, or you end up using a slower language that's a bit far from the computing mainstream.
A lot easier said than done, because there are a lot of really fundamental decisions about Erlang that make it what it is. You can't just slap on a scheduler for instance, or Erlang style processes.
Go is probably the closest thing, and it's still lacking some things like the supervision tree.
Erlang is certainly not 'the answer' in terms of computationally intensive anything, for the foreseeable future.
Comparing a bare-metal-but-with-GC language like Go to a miniature operating system like Erlang isn't quite fair -- in comparison, Go is missing an actor model, buffered CSP, crash supervision, hot upgrades, remote console/tracing/debugging, and built-in clustering (to name a few).
Once other languages adopt "enough" of the BEAM featureset, they'll have similar performance.
The actor model is a choice of implementation. Crash supervision stands out, but that's not necessary and is part of the Erlang culture - let it crash. It's not as important in other languages with a different underlying belief about errors.
What features mean BEAM must necessarily be slow?
Just to be clear: I really like Erlang. It obviously has different features than a lot of languages and most are aimed towards a certain goal: uptime. But if you can give just a little on that (and you might not have to at all), you can get most of those advantages with a different feature set.
I wonder out of the Erlang experiment which are the objectively better features and which are just really cool?
Anecdote: I used Erlang, over the course of several years, for very-high-level bot behavior and multi-player mission control, where performance was much less important than the things Erlang provides, but I still had issues with it. Nonetheless, I felt it had given me great leverage, and I thanked Joe Armstrong profusely, when I met him at a conference. Later at the con, I asked a panel whether there were active efforts at improving performance, perhaps with a JIT. They seemed to take it as an attack, and suggested that if I need performance, I should use another language. I mostly write in Clojure now.
Ah! No, Joe, that's what you do.
Most of developers have figured out how to do concurrency and parallelism with mutable state and locks. It's not as hard as you make it sound and it's supported in a lot of languages which, as opposed to Erlang, are statically typed, hence much more suitable to the kind of large scale software you describe.
And yes, that was already true in 2007.
tl;dr: Don't be that programmer :)
(Also, Erlang has a compile-time static type checker, if type safety is something you're after.)
