Safari 10.1 (apple.com)
We just need support for required as in <input required> now (;

http://stackoverflow.com/q/23261301/938236

> If an attribute is not listed here, it is not supported by Safari and WebKit: https://developer.apple.com/library/content/documentation/Ap...

Whew. Custom Elements, Fetch, and async/await all at once? Christmas came real early in 2017...

Does this mean Safari is no longer the new IE?

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9804533

Support for fetch and async/await, that's pretty big news.

Fetch is a trivial feature that could be easily polyfilled while async/await support is awesome, so kudos.

Biggest deal here (for me) is the HTML 5 download attribute.

Without that you cannot name or provide an extension for files that are triggered for download.

The server can do this with the Content-Disposition header. The `download` attribute just lets you trigger downloads (optionally with a filename) for URLs that otherwise wouldn't be downloaded.

Now if we can just get every company that lets you download monthly statements to fill out this field I would be very happy.

This is prerelease documentation though. Any idea about when this reaches a stable release?

Also, haven't most of these features already been available in the tech preview? https://developer.apple.com/safari/technology-preview/

Yes, sorry: I was afraid of changing the given title and there's nothing new here if you run purple Safari. I assume they put this up to go along with the public betas for macOS 10.12.4 and iOS 10.3. I don't get much out of the release notes attached to the tech previews so this was welcome to me.

When macOS 10.12.3 ships. And Apple doesn't comment about future product releases in general, so good luck finding out when that is. :)

Sierra 10.12.3 shipped 20 hours ago. Just checked and my Safari's at 10.0.3 (12602.4.8) so this didn't ship together with last update.

You probably meant 10.12.4.

10.12.3 was actually released yesterday.

Will ship with iOS 10.3 which had its beta release today.

The anticipated release date is in the March/April time frame.

still no WebRTC?

Getting merged http://trac.webkit.org/changeset/210942

If it's not yet an official standard then don't count on it.

Lack of custom elements has been a big problem for years. Glad they finally caught up there. We can finally use semantic HTML with safari!

aside from the information: This website is sooo rediculously hard to browse on my smartphone (Nexus). The arrows are the only thing working to expand the information and they are really hard to open and close (with strange go backwards behaviour). Really bad website UX Apple.

It's not meant for mobile use any more than a Javadoc webpage is.

It's a developer resource to consult while coding on your laptop.

Actually, I loaded the link on my iPhone and it is responsively designed at least for Safari on mobile.

On firefox all I see is "Guides and sample code"-heading, a lot of grey and some cut off text.

Sorry infidel, you're not supposed to be reading this website on unblessed devices.

Safari is a great browser for MacOS, what it lacks right now, is not more features, is opening the extension system.

Let's face it, it is ridiculous to have to pay 100$ a year to be able to improve Apple's product in exchange for nothing.

Making plugins for a browser doesn't have in any way the same opportunities to make money from it as making apps for iOS or for MacOS.

Still Apple, in all their usual stubbornness refuse to let people to publish and sign their extensions for Safari without paying them their 100$ anual fee.

I don't understand the down votes since it's factual that you can't sign your plugins and distribute them inside Safari (AND ALSO keep them automatically updated) unless you pay Apple their anual fee.

But well, fanboys will be fanboys.

I don't know why your original comment was downvoted, but dismissing people who disagree with you as "fanboys" is rather insulting.

Can you provide any other logical explanation to down vote a factual comment completely related to the post?

My best guess is it's just people tired of seeing someone complain about the $100 developer program membership every time the subject of Safari extensions comes up.

So people get tired of facing reality and down vote whoever makes them peek outside their walled garden.

Ok, it's acceptable.

You're being insulting again. If you don't want to be downvoted, you might want to try taking a different tone.

For god sake stop whinging about down votes. You can't control it and it contributes nothing.

The tone.

One polyfill less for custom elements

