http://stackoverflow.com/q/23261301/938236
> If an attribute is not listed here, it is not supported by Safari and WebKit: https://developer.apple.com/library/content/documentation/Ap...
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9804533
Without that you cannot name or provide an extension for files that are triggered for download.
Also, haven't most of these features already been available in the tech preview? https://developer.apple.com/safari/technology-preview/
The anticipated release date is in the March/April time frame.
It's a developer resource to consult while coding on your laptop.
Let's face it, it is ridiculous to have to pay 100$ a year to be able to improve Apple's product in exchange for nothing.
Making plugins for a browser doesn't have in any way the same opportunities to make money from it as making apps for iOS or for MacOS.
Still Apple, in all their usual stubbornness refuse to let people to publish and sign their extensions for Safari without paying them their 100$ anual fee.
But well, fanboys will be fanboys.
Ok, it's acceptable.
