Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Machine Learnings Newsletter (machinelearnings.co)
1 point by ajeisen 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The goal is to make the machine learning and ai more accessible and less intimidating. It's going to impact our lives in so many ways that its important to help it seem more familiar to more people.

What are some other ways we can work towards that mission in the future?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: