Machine Learnings Newsletter
machinelearnings.co
1 point
by
ajeisen
21 minutes ago
ajeisen
17 minutes ago
The goal is to make the machine learning and ai more accessible and less intimidating. It's going to impact our lives in so many ways that its important to help it seem more familiar to more people.
What are some other ways we can work towards that mission in the future?
