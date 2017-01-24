Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tesla to Transition to ‘Fully Self-Driving’ in ‘3 to 6 months’ (electrek.co)
12 points by ilaksh 25 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





No no no, this is mis-quoted...

He said, "Full Self-Driving Capability Features", with FEATURES being the VERY important word that is left out. Please fix the title.

The question asked to Elon was, when will we start to see full self-driving features that go beyond what the enhanced auto pilot gives you. These are marketing/branding names that Tesla gives to the two levels you can buy today. Of course you are prepaying for them, as no "full self-driving FEATURE" is available yet. His answer though said 3 - 6 months for when we will see the first feature that is NOT included in the "Enhanced Auto-Pilot" but only in the top level you can buy, "Full Self-Driving".

In no way/shape/or form did he mean level 5, fully self-driving Tesla's in 3-6 months.

Twitter context: https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/823727035088416768

reply


I think sometimes mods should interfere when post titles are this egregiously off. But to be fair, how would they know unless they were familiar with every subject posted.

reply


In any case fully self driving in San Jose is not fully self driving in Minnesota in the winter.

reply


Not sure why anyone would buy a sports car that drives itself. Sports cars are supposed to be about the fun of driving.

reply


I'll take the "Over".

This site is now writing "articles" about every Musk tweet?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: