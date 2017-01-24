He said, "Full Self-Driving Capability Features", with FEATURES being the VERY important word that is left out. Please fix the title. The article mentions it and is right, but the title on the article and on HN is misleading.
The question asked to Elon was, when will we start to see full self-driving features that go beyond what the enhanced auto pilot gives you. These are marketing/branding names that Tesla gives to the two levels you can buy today. Of course you are prepaying for them, as no "full self-driving FEATURE" is available yet. His answer though said 3 - 6 months for when we will see the first feature that is NOT included in the "Enhanced Auto-Pilot" but only in the top level you can buy, "Full Self-Driving".
In no way/shape/or form did he mean level 5, fully self-driving Tesla's in 3-6 months.
Twitter context: https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/823727035088416768
This site is now writing "articles" about every Musk tweet?
