Launch HN: Scaphold.io (YC W17) – GraphQL Backend as a Service
28 points by mparis 50 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite
Hi, we're the founders of Scaphold.io (https://scaphold.io) in the YC W17 batch. Scaphold is a GraphQL backend-as-a-service platform that helps you build apps fast. We built Scaphold because we were app developers and we were frustrated by how long it took. We started building apps together back in college, and every time we started a new project we found that we spent a lot of time doing the same things. Whether it was setting up the infrastructure, integrating APIs, managing REST endpoints, or even implementing something as simple as pagination it took a lot of time. BaaS platforms have existed before but we were disillusioned by the lack of flexibility they provided. This all changed the day we first found GraphQL in an article posted here about a year and half ago (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10217887).

At the time, we were working at Microsoft and started hacking on what eventually became Scaphold at night and on weekends. We were driven by this vision to be the foundation for people's apps, the scaffolding of their masterpieces. We were lucky to get accepted into the YC Fellowship program last April and launched our first version of Scaphold last May. We learned a lot. The Fellowship program helped us gain initial traction and after several months of focusing on product and strong growth, we reapplied to the YC Core program and were fortunate enough to be given an opportunity to join the winter batch and to continue the dream.

Since then we have been hard at work improving the platform and have reconstructed it from the ground up. Today, Scaphold powers thousands of apps and we think it solves a lot of the problems of BaaS platforms that came before it. We're really excited about what we have built and would love for you to try it out. It's free to sign up and development tier stays free forever so you can get straight to building apps.

We'd love to hear your feedback and are happy to answer any questions. Thanks!






I think the "Customer stories" section needs to be updated. The bio picture and link for the Nat Geo reference points to Bonnier.

I just don't believe in the 1 backend to rule them all approach. Services like Stripe, Algolia, Datadog, Pusher, Mapbox, Imgix etc all make a lot of sense. It's easy to plug them in to your existing backend and extend your app's functionality. Using someone else's backend for your app is a terrible decision though, the lock-in is just too large.

For this to succeed they'll need to add a lower level interface to the mix. Something like AWS' Lambda.

Question for the founders, will there be an extension platform, something like Parse cloud or the Heroku app store?

Hey that is great feedback! To address your point about the lower level interface, as part of today's launch we released our Logic features that lets you do exactly this. The new features allow you to add compositions of custom microservices to any mutations in your Scaphold API. For example, assume you were building Slack and you were setting up the createUser onboarding flow. A new user might be invited to Slack and to join a specific team.

In a real app you would want to first validate the email, then make sure the user has permission to join the team, then persist the object to the database, then using the generated ID create an M-M association with the team and maybe even asynchronously send push notifications to all the other users in the team. Flows like this are why we built Logic. You can host your business logic anywhere and Scaphold essentially acts as a runtime for your microservices.

This new feature is particularly powerful so I'd be happy to discuss it more in depth if you'd like.

Congrats on the launch, the new website looks really nice!

I think the focus on integrating with a variety of services really plays to the strengths of GraphQL, and addresses some of the concerns people usually have with backend as a service platforms!

This looks really interesting. Thanks for sharing! I checked out the Projects page, but they look mostly like tutorial or hackathon types - is anyone running scaffold.io in production?

Is the name pronounced "scaffold"?

Also, is this a special type of post to allow links in top level story description? Regular Ask/Show posts don't get http:// links auto formatted into links.

Yes the name is pronounced "scaffold" with the "ph" for GraphQL. When we first started the project we liked the image of scaffolding going up around a building. In our case the buildings were your apps and we wanted to create the foundation upon which you build them.

I was just looking for something like this, great timing!

Awesome! Let me know if there is anyway I can help!

Do you fancy an intern this Summer?

Hey! We're preparing to start hiring so very possibly! You can reach out to me @michael on our slack (slack.scaphold.io) and I'll keep you in the loop!

"Launch HN"? That's new.

Yes, it's something we're trying out for YC W17.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13366964 was the first one, and this is the second one, so far.

