Hi, we're the founders of Scaphold.io (https://scaphold.io) in the YC W17 batch. Scaphold is a GraphQL backend-as-a-service platform that helps you build apps fast. We built Scaphold because we were app developers and we were frustrated by how long it took. We started building apps together back in college, and every time we started a new project we found that we spent a lot of time doing the same things. Whether it was setting up the infrastructure, integrating APIs, managing REST endpoints, or even implementing something as simple as pagination it took a lot of time. BaaS platforms have existed before but we were disillusioned by the lack of flexibility they provided. This all changed the day we first found GraphQL in an article posted here about a year and half ago (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10217887). At the time, we were working at Microsoft and started hacking on what eventually became Scaphold at night and on weekends. We were driven by this vision to be the foundation for people's apps, the scaffolding of their masterpieces. We were lucky to get accepted into the YC Fellowship program last April and launched our first version of Scaphold last May. We learned a lot. The Fellowship program helped us gain initial traction and after several months of focusing on product and strong growth, we reapplied to the YC Core program and were fortunate enough to be given an opportunity to join the winter batch and to continue the dream. Since then we have been hard at work improving the platform and have reconstructed it from the ground up. Today, Scaphold powers thousands of apps and we think it solves a lot of the problems of BaaS platforms that came before it. We're really excited about what we have built and would love for you to try it out. It's free to sign up and development tier stays free forever so you can get straight to building apps. We'd love to hear your feedback and are happy to answer any questions. Thanks!