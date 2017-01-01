Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Firefox 51.0 (mozilla.org)
98 points by binaryanomaly 2 hours ago





Side note: I absolutely love the format that Firefox does their release notes in. They're organized really well and do a good job of speaking with the right language for the audience of each change.

I can't think of another product that does release notes as well as them. Usually your hunting down ticket numbers (often on a private tracker) that are referenced from a changelog.

Blender has my favorite release notes: https://www.blender.org/features/2-78/

Though that's cheating a bit because it's easier to get pretty pictures of features in Blender.

Nice! Another one I can think of is how Blizzard releases their patch notes. Gamers are especially picky to game changes, so you can tell they put some thought into how they announce changes. Example:

http://us.battle.net/heroes/en/blog/20481262/heroes-of-the-s...

Makes me wonder if there is a market for a release notes platform for keeping customer up to date, something that's more focused on how changes are announced to customers than bug tickets.

This release seems to help on the UX side of things regarding logins, along with improved efficiency.

Some of the highlights:

* Users can view passwords in the save password prompt before saving them

* Firefox will save passwords even in forms that do not have “submit” events

* A warning is displayed when a login page does not have a secure connection

* Improved video performance for users without GPU acceleration for less CPU usage and a better full screen experience

* Added support for WebGL 2, with advanced graphics rendering features like transform feedback, improved texturing capabilities, and a new sophisticated shading language

* Added support for FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) playback

The WebGL demo "After the Flood" linked in their release summary post is really beautiful. I don't play games but this technology is very impressive. Try it for yourself if you're on an updated Firefox (51+):

https://playcanv.as/e/p/44MRmJRU/

I see the WebGL improvements and how on their blog they market it as "Firefox Gets Better Video Gaming" and I really have to say, as a game developer, I really don't want the future of gaming to be on the web. This is more than just Javascript hate. It's hard to monetize games if you aren't going free to play with microtransactions. And really, on a personal level, I just like downloading games and playing them offline. I'm not always near internet access.

You don't have to use JavaScript. (See emscripten, binaryen etc.)

The Web is basically just a runtime you don't have to host your files on a server if you don't want. You can distribute them via CDs if you prefer. Also you can use Service Workers now.

That said monetisation all depends on the product not the medium. Just look at Minecraft. It didn't use ads or microtransactions and yet it was run from a Java applet in a browser.

FWIW, Service Workers allow content to be downloaded in the background and to be made offline.

Mainstream gaming will never catch on the Web. But Mozilla is working on WebVR to create an open and distributed platform for VR (https://mozvr.com). You'll be able to publish VR content in seconds and traverse from world to world. WebGL2 is exciting for that space.

Don't worry, binaries will always be around. The future of the majority of gaming is not on the web.

I thought with the WebAssembly we can have (sort of) both? (not really binaries because it's bytecode and not really on the web because it runs somewhat in a different context, but then again, are web workers not on the web? Perhaps it's hard to define what "on the web" means).

well, there are asm.js and in the near future web assembly (basically, binaries for the web)

Flac playback and more work on E10s, this is a pretty sweet release.

Switching to Skia on linux for rendering is interesting too, I wonder how this affects rendering performance and correctness vs cairo ?

I had to look up what E10s was.

https://wiki.mozilla.org/Electrolysis

>In Mozilla documentation "Electrolysis" is often shorted as "e10s".

You probably got a more relevant result by searching for "E10s" than if you had searched for "Electrolysis", too.

true but I've heard of Electrolysis in Firefox

According to http://www.slideshare.net/SamsungOSG/duel-of-two-libraries-c... Skia is faster than Cairo in most benchmarks, but the settings are very fiddly and it's easy to get incorrect results if you're not careful. It's owned by Google though, so I'd expect it to be possible to get good results. Also it says the API is not stable? That sounds like a big downside. I hope the speed gains are worth it.

So they use Skia now? I would have expected them to rather switch to WebRender.

https://wiki.mozilla.org/Platform/GFX/Quantum_Render

Tab switching has improved a lot. I also love the new zoom level indicator in the URL bar. Very innovative. Nice.

Was using Firefox from a very long time , but for some reason recently Firefox is very slow on my machine . Even chromium starts up slowly . Google Chrome opens the fastest and is very light on resources .

Same here. Part of the problem turned out to be related to youtube: https://www.reddit.com/r/firefox/comments/41zh1y/sick_and_ti... (Don't be misled, it affected MUCH more than youtube - I also had very little subscription, 5 or so).

Nevertheless, Firefox is part of the problem. And performance is still sub-par since I applied the fix (although not quite as bad).

Gotta love the people that answer "works for me".

Not sure what exactly your issue is but in general Firefox was never faster than it is now - since electrolysis support (multiprocess windows).

I use it as much as I can, although for development tasks Chrome performs much better for me and certain sites load slower. I'm looking forward to a year from now when servo/quantum/whatever is in there. In the mean time though, I'm thankful to have a non-commercial party in the mix and am happy to use it.

Couldn't agree more, same here.

Not sure , currently with one tab open chrome is reporting about 1.4% and firefox about 4.8% . Same page opened on both .

You are not alone. I also stopped using Firefox six months ago or so because it was incredibly slow. I'm keeping an eye on it to see if the performance improves, but unless something big happens, I don't think I will go back to it.

I noticed this around version 49. Through process of elimination I found out it was caused by two plugins I had: Privacy Badger and Adblock Plus.

Switched to uBlock origin and removed the other two, performance is normal again.

I've found the specific sites you have open matter too. Google products (inbox especially) and AWS in particular are awful if you leave them open for a while. I stopped doing that as soon as I noticed.

On linux I also saw a lot of benefit to making sure hardware acceleration was force enabled (it's disabled on the platform by default for some reason; I also had to start optirun-ing it on my laptop). Firefox has literally never been faster or behaved better since making those two changes.

With every release I try it out in hope of improvements , but have not seen major gains .

try refresh. ive no issue with firefox. uses less memory too

This is because Chrome stays in memory even when closed where Firefox doesn't.

I thought this was the case too, so I tried letting Firefox stay in memory using the Minimizetotray extension but it was still lagging. I had e10s enabled with just ublock origin enabled. I quit trying to optimize it further and switched back to Chrome.

Does anyone else think the login popup is a bit annoying? Is there a way to go back to the way it was before?

> Remove Belarusian (be) locale

Anyone knows why they removed it by curiosity?

Looks like they didn't find a volunteer to do the translations.

https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1304743

That's very sad, I've heard the language is slowly dying and replaced by Russian, it's probably harder to find younger people contributing.

Nice to see WebGL 2.0 finally coming to FF as well, congratulations!

And Firefox Nightly 54.

Another fix included: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1321357

I tested the FLAC playback, it plays only the first 9 seconds!

Out of curiosity I've just dropped ~450MB FLAC file in a new Firefox tab, and I must say I experience great stoner rock with no issues whatsoever.

I'm pretty sure that's not the expected behavior :) Do you have a test case?

