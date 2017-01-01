I can't think of another product that does release notes as well as them. Usually your hunting down ticket numbers (often on a private tracker) that are referenced from a changelog.
Though that's cheating a bit because it's easier to get pretty pictures of features in Blender.
Makes me wonder if there is a market for a release notes platform for keeping customer up to date, something that's more focused on how changes are announced to customers than bug tickets.
Some of the highlights:
* Users can view passwords in the save password prompt before saving them
* Firefox will save passwords even in forms that do not have “submit” events
* A warning is displayed when a login page does not have a secure connection
* Improved video performance for users without GPU acceleration for less CPU usage and a better full screen experience
* Added support for WebGL 2, with advanced graphics rendering features like transform feedback, improved texturing capabilities, and a new sophisticated shading language
* Added support for FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) playback
The Web is basically just a runtime you don't have to host your files on a server if you don't want. You can distribute them via CDs if you prefer. Also you can use Service Workers now.
That said monetisation all depends on the product not the medium. Just look at Minecraft. It didn't use ads or microtransactions and yet it was run from a Java applet in a browser.
Mainstream gaming will never catch on the Web. But Mozilla is working on WebVR to create an open and distributed platform for VR (https://mozvr.com). You'll be able to publish VR content in seconds and traverse from world to world. WebGL2 is exciting for that space.
Switching to Skia on linux for rendering is interesting too, I wonder how this affects rendering performance and correctness vs cairo ?
>In Mozilla documentation "Electrolysis" is often shorted as "e10s".
Nevertheless, Firefox is part of the problem. And performance is still sub-par since I applied the fix (although not quite as bad).
Gotta love the people that answer "works for me".
Switched to uBlock origin and removed the other two, performance is normal again.
On linux I also saw a lot of benefit to making sure hardware acceleration was force enabled (it's disabled on the platform by default for some reason; I also had to start optirun-ing it on my laptop). Firefox has literally never been faster or behaved better since making those two changes.
Anyone knows why they removed it by curiosity?
