Dropbox surprise – deleted files magically reappear after several years
badcyber.com
lx
18 minutes ago
2 comments
MaymayMaster
8 minutes ago
Lmao at the Dropbox damage control. I wish the cloud meme weren't pushed so hard, but it's becoming more and more of the norm.
api
0 minutes ago
But cloud.
