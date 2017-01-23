Hacker News
USA: January 20 Is Officially “National Day of Patriotic Devotion”
(
washingtonpost.com
)
1 point
by
finid
19 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
woofyman
9 minutes ago
We're turning into North Korea.
reply
GFK_of_xmaspast
0 minutes ago
We've officially had "Loyalty Day" for 60+ years and George Washington was posthumously promoted in 1976.
reply
