Robots Are Taking Over Oil Rigs as Roughnecks Become Expendable
gcaptain.com
digikata
31 minutes ago
I wonder if increased automation means poorer responses to emergencies because you have fewer humans there to respond with. On the other hand, maybe it means fewer emergencies because the automation makes fewer mistakes, or makes hard jobs easier and more consistent.
