Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Robots Are Taking Over Oil Rigs as Roughnecks Become Expendable (gcaptain.com)
4 points by nradov 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I wonder if increased automation means poorer responses to emergencies because you have fewer humans there to respond with. On the other hand, maybe it means fewer emergencies because the automation makes fewer mistakes, or makes hard jobs easier and more consistent.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: