Java Is Unsound: The Industry Perspective (dev.to)
45 points by bhalp1 1 hour ago | 4 comments





Interesting that Ross Tate (the author) is an adivisor to the Ceylon and Kotlin teams. When this was brought up before on HN [1], I found that Kotlin handled these type issues. I can't be 100% confident of that though as I did struggle to fully understand the issue.

1. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13050491

"So had history been a little different, either with Sun deciding to throw out backwards compatibility after adding generics, or with Sun adding generics into the JVM, or with Java first being released with generics, then this exception would not be thrown"

It returns a ClassCastException because underneath it all, in the Java bytecode the Java compiler stores generics as casts. Therefore it will complain because it can't cast. If they had baked generics in at the beginning of Java then it wouldn't have compiled.

It would be the equivalent of writing String one = 1;

I don't understand how lines 4 and 15 don't get caught by the compiler-- a String cannot extend an Integer?

I'm not even sure how you would be able to write this in Scala without violating rule number 1 of Scala, which is "never write the word null in your code".

In the article the author mentions that it's due to the null assignment in the first line of the `coerce` method.

Look for the "Thanks, NULL!" section near the bottom.

