It returns a ClassCastException because underneath it all, in the Java bytecode the Java compiler stores generics as casts. Therefore it will complain because it can't cast. If they had baked generics in at the beginning of Java then it wouldn't have compiled.
It would be the equivalent of writing String one = 1;
I'm not even sure how you would be able to write this in Scala without violating rule number 1 of Scala, which is "never write the word null in your code".
Look for the "Thanks, NULL!" section near the bottom.
