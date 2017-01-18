Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hawaiians call Mark Zuckerberg 'the face of neocolonialism' over land lawsuits (theguardian.com)
81 points by fmihaila 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 38 comments | favorite





This article describes the process in significantly more detail: http://www.staradvertiser.com/2017/01/18/business/facebooks-...

The wikipedia article on quiet title is also clarifying: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quiet_title

So is this article on quiet title: http://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/who-can-claim-propert...

If I understand it right, the issue here is situations like the following. You've got a parcel of land which was 1/2 owned by brother A and 1/2 owned by brother B (due to, e.g., inheritance). Brother A occupied the parcel for 20+ years and eventually sold it to someone else. At this point, according to Hawaii's adverse posession law, brother A owns it but owes compensation to brother B. Now many years later, brother A or his descendents sold to Zuckerberg (or some similar chain of title), and brother B's descendents may not even know they had some right to the land.

There's a theoretical possibility that some descendent of brother B may show up and claim the land.

These quiet title lawsuits are a way for Zuckerberg to pre-emptively settle all such issues. It's also apparently a very common and accepted way to handle such issues in Hawaii.

This is basically just a horrible legal hack around the fact that Hawaii (like many places) has a totally broken title registration system. Without this hack it might be difficult/impossible for a land owner to know with any certainty that they actually own the land they just purchased.

If someone knows more about this, or if my understanding is incorrect, please correct me. I know little beyond what I learned via google.

reply


I once heard someone describe law as simply software for people. I love how you describe these maneuvers as hacks.

reply


> Without this hack it might be difficult/impossible for a land owner to know with any certainty that they actually own the land they just purchased.

If they are owned by rich people, maybe that's not a bad thing. Maybe it's a way to spread their wealth to the lesser fortunate. Heh.

reply


The legal process here also spreads wealth around, just in a more liquid form. Rather than owning 1/16 of some parcel of land completely enclosed by Zuckerberg's compound, the lesser fortunate will get cash instead.

reply


But if they actually had the parcel they could negotiate with the billionaire himself which would lead to a better pay-off. Which would be the main problem that this system circumvents. The secondary problem is those pesky natives coming on your land. There was that Silicon Valley billionaire dealing with that in California if I remember, Kholsa.


The idea of someone living in multiple places is just hilarious. The epitome of privilege.

That being said, didn't Z just buy the land from other people? How was he able to even "buy" the land without full agreement of all of the owners to begin with? Shouldn't the land not belong to him until the transaction is complete?

In any case, the regular people always get screwed in these cases and always will until things are completely communal. Land shouldn't be owned by anyone. Rather, it should be able to be used freely. There are obviously logistical issues, but perhaps that should be and place and we'll figure out the rest?

> Makaala Kaaumoana, the executive director of an environmental group in Hanalei, Kauai, said that the lawsuits would help identify and inform descendants of links to the land they may not know about, which is “a good thing”.

> “It is always a sad thing when families lose their land, for any reason, but at least this way they are compensated,” she said.

The rationalization afterwards is also interesting.

> And Matt Goodale, a neighbor whose 10 acres of breadfruit, banana, mango, lychee and longan trees lie about one and a half miles from Zuckerberg’s property, said that the CEO’s purchase of the land was much better than the alternative: an 80-home development.

Good to know the rich look after each other.

reply


Did you even bother reading the article? Zuckerberg is trying to do the right thing but identifying all the owners of the land first, and then trying to arrange to pay them. That's how it works in Hawaii, except he's being extremely proactive and in a manner that is friendly to the owners, if you RTFA.

reply


From TFA:

But for others, Zuckerberg’s lawsuits are unnecessary and unneighborly.

“Zuckerberg is saying he wants to respect the local culture and Hawaiian values but … I was always taught that if there was a dispute with somebody you go and knock on their door, sit down, and you kukakuka [discuss] and you hooponopono [make it right],” said Hawaii state representative Kaniela Ing of Maui. “You don’t initiate conversation by filing a lawsuit.”

Ing criticized Zuckerberg as “using the same legal loopholes sugar barons in Hawaii exploited centuries ago”, and said he planned to introduce state legislation to reform the quiet title process. One proposal would let kuleana owners group together and form a trust, in order to achieve a fairer price for their land.

and

“We have been waiting for contact,” said Hope Kallai, who lives on the same street as Zuckerberg, one property away. Kallai said she and other neighbors have attempted to reach out through Zuckerberg’s lawyers and ranch manager with no success. They did know that the billionaire was in town for Christmas, though, because they saw security guards parked on the road.

Very proactive.

reply


> Land shouldn't be owned by anyone. Rather, it should be able to be used freely.

How would this work? Honest question.

I agree that the concept of land ownership is a little weird - it's one of the most limited, exclusive resources we have.

Hypothetically, I would love to be able to use this land that Z is "buying" under the current land ownership paradigm. But that free use, to me, would look like pouring a concrete foundation and building a structure with a bunk room, kitchen, bathroom, common area, with storage for a Hobie Cat, some surfboards, and SCUBA gear, and a patio overlooking the ocean. I'd want the rest of the land to be nicely forested. I would come out for a week every couple months. Would I have freedom to do this in a non-land-ownership system? What would prevent others from building in front of me, or using my structure when I wanted to be there?

reply


What do you mean by saying that it is hilarious? My come from a family that has multiple homes, mostly for vacationing purposes, and it's a nice thing. Sure you have to have some amount of privilege to afford it but I'm not sure what's funny about it.

reply


The parent commenter finds it hilarious because, in their words, "land shouldn't be owned by anyone." Your family owning multiple plots of land is diametrically opposed to that world view. I foresee a very unproductive ideological argument about capitalism and property rights ensuing.

reply


Uh, don't you know that money is evil and being rich is (like, uh, basically) a crime? REPENT CAPITALIST SCUM /s

reply


You don't consider yourself privlaged?

reply


many people with lots of privileges to not see themselves as privileged, simply because they know nothing else.

reply


> simply because they know nothing else.

So lemme get this straight, if my ancestors worked hard to provide for their families and I, down the line, inherit some land or money I should feel bad about this? Why?

reply


That's a false dichotomy; you can recognize that you're privileged without simultaneously feeling bad about it.


Did you even read the comment you're replying to?

reply


> "Sure you have to have some amount of privilege to afford it"

reply


He's trying to, not everyone wants to sell (or more accurately, they don't want to sell for the amount Z is offering).

[EDIT]

Source: http://www.staradvertiser.com/2017/01/18/business/facebooks-...

"For someone to use the law to not only establish title, but to also force a sale requires that they have an ownership claim. For some of the Kauai land, Zuckerberg has done this by purchasing interests from several part-owners."

reply


> not everyone wants to sell (or more accurately, they don't want to sell for the amount Z is offering)

Could you provide a source for this? To my knowledge this was his first effort at acquiring the properties. Also, the structure of the law he's using requires the land to be sold at auction to the highest bidder making it, theoretically, fair market value.

reply


The laws he's exploiting for the lawsuit require him to own a portion of the land - it's a law which is usually used with condos. So he has contacted at least some of the owners, and many of them said no, hence the lawsuit.

This was part of the article a few days back on HN which first introduced the issue.

reply


How is he trying to when he won't even talk to his neighbors and his lawyers won't respond to them or journalists?

That doesn't sound like caring about the community or acting in good faith.

reply


He's bought some portions of the ownership, and is leveraging that via lawsuits to force the others sell.

Which tells me there are some who he's contacted and who have said "no".

reply


Rather than speculating, could you provide documentation for these statements?

I've been following this story fairly closely and the statement "He's bought some portions of the ownership, and is leveraging that via lawsuits to force the others sell." doesn't align with any of the documentation I've seen.

For one, he owns the land around the parcels, not portions of the parcels himself. For two, I don't think he's "leveraging" any sort of ownership to utilize the law as ownership does not seem to be needed for this process.

reply


Edited into my OP:

http://www.staradvertiser.com/2017/01/18/business/facebooks-...

For someone to use the law to not only establish title, but to also force a sale requires that they have an ownership claim. For some of the Kauai land, Zuckerberg has done this by purchasing interests from several part-owners.

reply


I can understand him wanting to make sure land ownership claims are settled.

On the other him taking about how he is against walls then litterly building one in Hawaii that blocks people's view of the water is the height of hypocrisy.

reply


Not wanting the potential for easements on your property in the future : perfectly sensible.

Denying access to formerly communal areas when you aren't going to be there : kinda crappy.

reply


Do as I say, not as I do. I bet he doesn't even see the irony -- too many sycophants around telling him how awesome he is.

reply


> how he is against walls then litterly building one

1 mile, long, 6 feet tall?

reply


TBH this doesn't seem like a Mark Zuckerberg problem as much as a Hawaii laws problem. How is it that there is land with no clear ownership? And how is it that the law (the quiet title process) is written such that if the ownership of that land is determined those people can be forced to sell? It seems like a very strange system of rules.

reply


Not very good optics if he really is planning on running for public office.

reply


I mean, Donald Trump (and his father Fred) did some pretty nasty real estate things too, and it seemed to have worked out for them.

reply


The article is much less aggressive than the title.

reply


That's a direct quote:

... In some cases, defendants are even required to pay the legal fees of the plaintiff – in this case, the world’s fifth richest man.

Zuckerberg’s lawsuits have prompted a backlash from locals who place the billionaire within a long, painful history of western conquest and Native Hawaiian dispossession.

“This is the face of neocolonialism,” said Kapua Sproat, a law professor at the University of Hawaii who is originally from Kauai. “Even though a forced sale may not physically displace people, it’s the last nail in the coffin of separating us from the land.”

The article does a good job of presenting both sides, but I'd say it's pretty damn aggressive.

reply


[dupe] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13468767

reply


"Neo"?

reply


Ya, sounds like the same stuff that's being going on the whole time.

reply


I'm more into Post-Neocolonialism, myself

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: