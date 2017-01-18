The wikipedia article on quiet title is also clarifying: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quiet_title
So is this article on quiet title: http://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/who-can-claim-propert...
If I understand it right, the issue here is situations like the following. You've got a parcel of land which was 1/2 owned by brother A and 1/2 owned by brother B (due to, e.g., inheritance). Brother A occupied the parcel for 20+ years and eventually sold it to someone else. At this point, according to Hawaii's adverse posession law, brother A owns it but owes compensation to brother B. Now many years later, brother A or his descendents sold to Zuckerberg (or some similar chain of title), and brother B's descendents may not even know they had some right to the land.
There's a theoretical possibility that some descendent of brother B may show up and claim the land.
These quiet title lawsuits are a way for Zuckerberg to pre-emptively settle all such issues. It's also apparently a very common and accepted way to handle such issues in Hawaii.
This is basically just a horrible legal hack around the fact that Hawaii (like many places) has a totally broken title registration system. Without this hack it might be difficult/impossible for a land owner to know with any certainty that they actually own the land they just purchased.
If someone knows more about this, or if my understanding is incorrect, please correct me. I know little beyond what I learned via google.
If they are owned by rich people, maybe that's not a bad thing. Maybe it's a way to spread their wealth to the lesser fortunate. Heh.
That being said, didn't Z just buy the land from other people? How was he able to even "buy" the land without full agreement of all of the owners to begin with? Shouldn't the land not belong to him until the transaction is complete?
In any case, the regular people always get screwed in these cases and always will until things are completely communal. Land shouldn't be owned by anyone. Rather, it should be able to be used freely. There are obviously logistical issues, but perhaps that should be and place and we'll figure out the rest?
> Makaala Kaaumoana, the executive director of an environmental group in Hanalei, Kauai, said that the lawsuits would help identify and inform descendants of links to the land they may not know about, which is “a good thing”.
> “It is always a sad thing when families lose their land, for any reason, but at least this way they are compensated,” she said.
The rationalization afterwards is also interesting.
> And Matt Goodale, a neighbor whose 10 acres of breadfruit, banana, mango, lychee and longan trees lie about one and a half miles from Zuckerberg’s property, said that the CEO’s purchase of the land was much better than the alternative: an 80-home development.
Good to know the rich look after each other.
But for others, Zuckerberg’s lawsuits are unnecessary and unneighborly.
“Zuckerberg is saying he wants to respect the local culture and Hawaiian values but … I was always taught that if there was a dispute with somebody you go and knock on their door, sit down, and you kukakuka [discuss] and you hooponopono [make it right],” said Hawaii state representative Kaniela Ing of Maui. “You don’t initiate conversation by filing a lawsuit.”
Ing criticized Zuckerberg as “using the same legal loopholes sugar barons in Hawaii exploited centuries ago”, and said he planned to introduce state legislation to reform the quiet title process. One proposal would let kuleana owners group together and form a trust, in order to achieve a fairer price for their land.
“We have been waiting for contact,” said Hope Kallai, who lives on the same street as Zuckerberg, one property away. Kallai said she and other neighbors have attempted to reach out through Zuckerberg’s lawyers and ranch manager with no success. They did know that the billionaire was in town for Christmas, though, because they saw security guards parked on the road.
Very proactive.
How would this work? Honest question.
I agree that the concept of land ownership is a little weird - it's one of the most limited, exclusive resources we have.
Hypothetically, I would love to be able to use this land that Z is "buying" under the current land ownership paradigm. But that free use, to me, would look like pouring a concrete foundation and building a structure with a bunk room, kitchen, bathroom, common area, with storage for a Hobie Cat, some surfboards, and SCUBA gear, and a patio overlooking the ocean. I'd want the rest of the land to be nicely forested. I would come out for a week every couple months. Would I have freedom to do this in a non-land-ownership system? What would prevent others from building in front of me, or using my structure when I wanted to be there?
So lemme get this straight, if my ancestors worked hard to provide for their families and I, down the line, inherit some land or money I should feel bad about this? Why?
http://www.staradvertiser.com/2017/01/18/business/facebooks-...
"For someone to use the law to not only establish title, but to also force a sale requires that they have an ownership claim. For some of the Kauai land, Zuckerberg has done this by purchasing interests from several part-owners."
Could you provide a source for this? To my knowledge this was his first effort at acquiring the properties. Also, the structure of the law he's using requires the land to be sold at auction to the highest bidder making it, theoretically, fair market value.
This was part of the article a few days back on HN which first introduced the issue.
That doesn't sound like caring about the community or acting in good faith.
Which tells me there are some who he's contacted and who have said "no".
I've been following this story fairly closely and the statement "He's bought some portions of the ownership, and is leveraging that via lawsuits to force the others sell." doesn't align with any of the documentation I've seen.
For one, he owns the land around the parcels, not portions of the parcels himself. For two, I don't think he's "leveraging" any sort of ownership to utilize the law as ownership does not seem to be needed for this process.
http://www.staradvertiser.com/2017/01/18/business/facebooks-...
For someone to use the law to not only establish title, but to also force a sale requires that they have an ownership claim. For some of the Kauai land, Zuckerberg has done this by purchasing interests from several part-owners.
On the other him taking about how he is against walls then litterly building one in Hawaii that blocks people's view of the water is the height of hypocrisy.
Denying access to formerly communal areas when you aren't going to be there : kinda crappy.
1 mile, long, 6 feet tall?
... In some cases, defendants are even required to pay the legal fees of the plaintiff – in this case, the world’s fifth richest man.
Zuckerberg’s lawsuits have prompted a backlash from locals who place the billionaire within a long, painful history of western conquest and Native Hawaiian dispossession.
“This is the face of neocolonialism,” said Kapua Sproat, a law professor at the University of Hawaii who is originally from Kauai. “Even though a forced sale may not physically displace people, it’s the last nail in the coffin of separating us from the land.”
The article does a good job of presenting both sides, but I'd say it's pretty damn aggressive.
