|Is there really a market for deep learning skills without a Ph.D?
17 minutes ago
|Earlier I was intrigued by an crash-course posted on here titled "Learn Tensorflow and deep learning without a Ph.D", linking to a GCP page here: https://cloud.google.com/blog/big-data/2017/01/learn-tensorflow-and-deep-learning-without-a-phd
Would those offering jobs related to deep learning really be comfortable offering the a position building / using these kinds of models without an advanced degree?
Those who have gotten a job in deep learning / machine learning without an advanced degree, could you share your experience?
