PS: I supported their kickstarter campain
reply
- It didn't suit my note-taking instincts: most things that I think are worthy of writing down are either much longer than one sentence (notes from a meeting, say) or much more numerous such that they would drown out the todos and events.
- It was difficult to generate a view of "okay, what needs to be done today?"
- It felt frustratingly analog: things like running monthly migrations and building up a table of contents was one of those moments where I was just like Ugh, can't I have an app do this?
These are largely quibbles with my own personal habits and tendencies, rather than flaws with the system itself. I'm happy with my replacement approach -- Todoist with daily Bullet Journal-esque notes that get migrated at the end of the day -- but it's still lacking with regards to retrospective.
That being said, Bullet Journals were the first step in getting me to seriously consider how I retain information and organize my tasks, so I'm forever grateful of them for that!
1. Anything that's an event gets thrown in Fantastical (or your calendar app of choice.)
2. Anything that's a todo-item gets thrown in Todoist (or your todo-list app of choice). I like Todoist because it's lightweight but I can still categorize stuff based on loose priority.
3. Anything that's a random note also gets thrown where it belongs: if it's a note about a software project, I'll put it in a wiki/GitHub issue/etc for that project; if it's a note about a person I know, I'll throw it in Contacts, etc. etc. (If I'm too lazy to do this -- which is often -- I throw it in a "Notes" Todoist list which I periodically clean up.)
Then, at the start of each day I open my calendar, Todoist, and GitHub, pick up stuff, and write a todo list. Throughout the day, if more stuff comes up I'll write in on the todo list; at the end of the day, if there's still stuff left on the list I'll put it back wherever it belongs.
There's still a definite manual component here -- I'm pretty sure OmniFocus has support for a "today view" that handles all of that for me -- but the tactile nature of writing out specifically what I plan on doing helps me get ready for the day a little, and takes all of like thirty seconds.
(TBH, I think the core trick with all of these systems is being diligent and disciplined about not letting stuff stay in your head because humans [or at least me] are dumb and forget stuff. Once you commit to capturing data quickly and structuring it in some matter, the rest is an implementation detail.)
PS: I supported their kickstarter campain
reply