How to Bullet Journal (youtube.com)
The idea is very good. And it was good in a short term (6 months), but after a while its get too time consuming and cumbersome. The analog thing is not that easy to manage for me that I'm always in front to a PC. Adding tasks is also a problem sometime for me. I ended up having a stick note on the desktop and list the things i've to do there. I think that it didn't work for me beacuse I don't have tasks that I can fill in. I just do things that pops in. However, since I've the black bullet journal I may start using it again.

I used a Bullet Journal for a couple months a few years ago. I ended up moving away from it, for a couple reasons:

- It didn't suit my note-taking instincts: most things that I think are worthy of writing down are either much longer than one sentence (notes from a meeting, say) or much more numerous such that they would drown out the todos and events.

- It was difficult to generate a view of "okay, what needs to be done today?"

- It felt frustratingly analog: things like running monthly migrations and building up a table of contents was one of those moments where I was just like Ugh, can't I have an app do this?

These are largely quibbles with my own personal habits and tendencies, rather than flaws with the system itself. I'm happy with my replacement approach -- Todoist with daily Bullet Journal-esque notes that get migrated at the end of the day -- but it's still lacking with regards to retrospective.

That being said, Bullet Journals were the first step in getting me to seriously consider how I retain information and organize my tasks, so I'm forever grateful of them for that!

If you don't mind sharing, what's the system that you moved to from Bullet Journal (if any)?

It's less a system and more just a bunch of sources of truth:

1. Anything that's an event gets thrown in Fantastical (or your calendar app of choice.)

2. Anything that's a todo-item gets thrown in Todoist (or your todo-list app of choice). I like Todoist because it's lightweight but I can still categorize stuff based on loose priority.

3. Anything that's a random note also gets thrown where it belongs: if it's a note about a software project, I'll put it in a wiki/GitHub issue/etc for that project; if it's a note about a person I know, I'll throw it in Contacts, etc. etc. (If I'm too lazy to do this -- which is often -- I throw it in a "Notes" Todoist list which I periodically clean up.)

Then, at the start of each day I open my calendar, Todoist, and GitHub, pick up stuff, and write a todo list. Throughout the day, if more stuff comes up I'll write in on the todo list; at the end of the day, if there's still stuff left on the list I'll put it back wherever it belongs.

There's still a definite manual component here -- I'm pretty sure OmniFocus has support for a "today view" that handles all of that for me -- but the tactile nature of writing out specifically what I plan on doing helps me get ready for the day a little, and takes all of like thirty seconds.

(TBH, I think the core trick with all of these systems is being diligent and disciplined about not letting stuff stay in your head because humans [or at least me] are dumb and forget stuff. Once you commit to capturing data quickly and structuring it in some matter, the rest is an implementation detail.)

I've used the system, and I like it, but I find that carrying around pend and paper is a burden. Especially when I have my smart phone on me 24/7. I use Wunderlist instead. It has it's faults, but it does most of what I need it to.

Looked into Bullet, but not the style I wanted. I needed more of a journal of what was done and information around that being driven from collaboration tech (Smartsheet, Wunderlist, etc.) vs. what I needed to do. I think Bullet is great for the individual, but everything around teams or groups needs to be run in a tech solution.

