Ask HN: Product Managers, how did you get there and what's your background?

Have the balls to stand up to management. You are often under significant pressure to adjust timelines and somehow get "9 women to have a baby in a month."
The PM I have now is excellent and is happy to say things to management like:
"Assuming everything goes well, we estimate you will have your project on dd-mm-yy. Remember that's an ESTIMATE."
"I don't think it's a good idea to try and force our devs to work overtime/weekends. We're more likely to stress our workforce and possibly lose devs eventually if we do that."
"No I'm not changing my estimate."
"No really, I'm not changing my estimate."
You get the idea. Thing is, after a number of projects he actually has the respect of management because they know he will give them the real numbers no matter what the pressure.
Key skills? I would say an ability to relate to and communication with others and a solid understanding of the business you are in. Marketing experience helped me a lot in that regard as I spent five years explaining releases and product updates to users.
I'm not a developer by any stretch of the imagination, but I was fortunate to have a pair of patient devs who put up with some ignorance in the early days as I gained a better understanding of how the process and systems work together.
